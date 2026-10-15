Beatriz Riggle, Profiled By Influential Women, Builds Trust And Representation Through Community-Centered Policing

OXON HILL, MD, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Police Officer With the City of Alexandria, Virginia, and Executive Vice President of the SSPBA Alexandria Chapter Leads With Fairness, Respect, and DignityOxon Hill, Maryland – Beatriz Riggle is a dedicated police officer with the City of Alexandria, Virginia, where she serves as a beat officer committed to protecting her community and building meaningful relationships within it. With five years of law enforcement experience, she approaches public service with a strong belief in fairness, respect, and treating every individual with dignity. Beyond her patrol responsibilities, she serves as Executive Vice President of the SSPBA Alexandria Chapter, representing fellow officers and strengthening communication, advocacy, and leadership within the department. In that role, she negotiated the second three-year collective bargaining agreement, which went into effect on July 1, 2026. Twice a year, she also facilitates team-building classes for new Alexandria police officers who complete the Northern Virginia Criminal Justice Training Academy. Her areas of focus include patrol work, collective bargaining, and leadership.Beatriz's diverse educational and professional background has shaped her ability to connect with people from many walks of life. She earned a Bachelor of Arts in Sociology from The Catholic University of America, with minors in Theology, Studio Art, and Philosophy, giving her a multidisciplinary perspective on human behavior, ethics, culture, and communication. She also completed a summer abroad at the Universidad de Granada, studying Spanish and Islamic civilization and culture. Fluent in English and Spanish, she uses her language skills to bridge gaps and better serve Alexandria's diverse population. Before joining law enforcement, she worked with community-focused organizations, beginning with Public Allies and later joining The Platform of Hope in Washington, D.C., where she supported families, coordinated programs, and deepened her passion for community engagement. In 2021, she graduated from the police academy as a police officer for the City of Alexandria.Beatriz attributes her success to allowing herself to be comfortable being uncomfortable. That mindset took shape when she was diagnosed with a memory disability as a teenager and had to overcome the disadvantage by developing skills that allowed her not only to keep up with others but to stay competitive. Rather than letting that early challenge define her, she used it to build the persistence that continues to guide her career. She believes growth is most successful when it comes from learning the many ways something does not work in order to find the ways that do. A close friend once shared with her the idea that hard work beats talent when talent does not work hard, and she embraces it as a rallying cry never to give up on herself.The best career advice Beatriz has received is not to limit herself. She notes that women often believe they are underqualified for a position when they are actually overqualified, and she has been reminded not to minimize herself or her worth. Building on that advice, she encourages others to remember that if they made it to where they are today, they have the ability to go much further than the limits placed on them by others. Her message to young women entering law enforcement is direct: people will try to put them in a box, whether or not it is accurate, and they should prove those people wrong. As women of the 21st century, she believes they will continue building better paths, ladders, and stairs for those who come after them.Representation is both a challenge and an opportunity in Beatriz's field. As a woman in the first responder world, she recognizes the ongoing challenge of representation, and being multiracial adds a subculture of its own. At the same time, being a multiracial and multicultural woman gives her the opportunity to connect and relate to the communities she serves. She sees her background as a strength that helps her understand residents from many cultures. She believes trust is built through everyday interactions, whether responding to calls, engaging with residents, or participating in community outreach efforts, and she strives to ensure people feel seen, heard, and respected.Respect for everyone, no matter their walk of life, sits at the core of Beatriz's values. Whether a resident flags her down to talk about where to eat or to ask about an issue, she wants the person she is speaking with to feel comfortable and seen. Beyond the badge, she is passionate about continuous growth, service, and creating positive change. She encourages women pursuing careers in traditionally male-dominated fields to believe in themselves, embrace opportunities, and recognize that growth comes from taking action.Through her leadership, compassion, and commitment to public service, Beatriz continues to make a lasting impact on her colleagues and the community she serves. Her work as a patrol officer, union leader, and facilitator for new officers reflects a steady belief that policing is strongest when it is rooted in dignity and connection. By meeting every resident with respect and opening doors for the women who will follow, Beatriz Riggle shows how everyday interactions can build trust that endures.Learn More about Beatriz Riggle:Through her Influential Women profile:Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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Beatriz Riggle, Profiled By Influential Women, Builds Trust And Representation Through Community-Centered Policing News Provided By Influential Women October 15, 2026, 06:03 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR



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