Influential Women Features Lisa M. Smith: Advancing Group Captive Insurance Through Partnership, Mentorship, Learning

MEDIA, PA, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Senior Account Executive at Garnet Captive Services Partners With Brokers to Deliver Insurance Solutions That Enhance Control, Transparency, and Long-Term OutcomesMedia, Pennsylvania – Lisa M. Smith is a Senior Account Executive at Garnet Captive Services, an SRS Company, bringing more than a decade of insurance industry experience and a specialization in captive insurance. In her role, she partners with brokers to bring best-in-class employers into their group captive programs and to deliver insurance solutions that enhance control, transparency, and long-term outcomes. She manages key relationships, supports the onboarding of new members, and contributes to the growth and evolution of captive programs.Lisa's career reflects steady growth built on expertise and service. She progressed from business development and underwriting support to underwriting and then to senior client management roles, earning a reputation for exceptional client service, relationship management, and strategic problem-solving. Dedicated to continuous professional development, she maintains her Chartered Property Casualty Underwriter (CPCU) designation and holds a Property and Casualty Insurance License along with the AU, AIC, and AINS designations. Her credentials also include education through The Institutes, and she is currently pursuing her Associate in Captive Insurance (ACI) designation through the International Center for Captive Insurance Education. She is equally passionate about developing people, mentoring colleagues, and fostering collaborative teams, and she aspires to lead a team as the company continues to expand.Lisa attributes much of her success to the incredible people who have supported her along the way. She is especially grateful to her husband, whose constant encouragement, belief in her, and unwavering support have given her the confidence to pursue opportunities and keep growing both personally and professionally. She has also been fortunate to have mentors who challenged her, shared their knowledge, and helped her recognize strengths and accomplishments she might not have seen in herself. Their guidance played a significant role in shaping her career and pushing her to new levels of growth and confidence. Working at Garnet has been another important part of her journey, as the company's supportive and empowering culture encourages people to learn, take on new challenges, and reach their full potential. Working alongside talented colleagues and leaders who genuinely invest in the success of others has made a meaningful impact on her development.Looking back, Lisa is grateful for the combination of personal support, mentorship, and professional opportunity that brought her to where she is today. Those experiences reinforced her belief in surrounding oneself with people who encourage growth, celebrate success, and inspire others to become the best version of themselves. The best career advice she has received is not to let self-doubt hold her back from pursuing opportunities or taking on new challenges. Early in her career, she often underestimated her abilities and spent too much time questioning whether she was ready. With guidance from many mentors, she came to see that growth comes from stepping outside one's comfort zone and trusting oneself, even without all the answers.That lesson continues to shape her outlook. Lisa believes in having confidence in the skills, experiences, and strengths one has developed, taking calculated risks, speaking up, and pursuing opportunities that may seem just beyond reach. More often than not, she has found, people are far more capable than they think. She encourages others to believe in their potential and stay open to learning, remembering that the only person who can truly limit their success is themselves, and that determination, resilience, and confidence can take them further than they imagine.For young women entering the insurance industry, Lisa's advice is to focus on progress, not perfection. It is easy to overthink a career plan, question every move, or compare one's journey to others. While goals and a clear vision matter, she cautions against letting the pursuit of a perfect path prevent forward movement. Once a young professional has found a direction that excites her, Lisa encourages her to commit to it and keep taking purposeful steps. She reminds newcomers to be patient, since career growth does not always follow a personal timeline, some opportunities take longer than expected, and some of the most valuable experiences come from unexpected detours. She encourages them to trust that hard work, dedication, and a willingness to learn are building a foundation for future success, even when the results are not immediately visible. Self-doubt, in her experience, can be one of the biggest obstacles to growth early in a career, and she urges young women not to let that inner voice convince them they are not ready or qualified enough. Above all, she encourages them to believe in themselves, raise their hands for new challenges, and remember that confidence is not about having every answer but about trusting oneself to learn, adapt, and succeed.Lisa sees the captive insurance industry at an exciting crossroads. Social inflation, nuclear verdicts, rising medical costs, and emerging risks such as cyber and climate exposures continue to pressure traditional insurance markets, yet these same forces are creating opportunities for captives to play a larger strategic role in risk financing. Organizations increasingly use captives not only to manage insurance costs but to gain greater control over risk, leverage data and analytics, expand into new coverages, and build long-term financial stability. For group captives in particular, she believes strong member engagement, a proactive safety culture, and disciplined underwriting remain the keys to turning these challenges into sustainable competitive advantages. These dynamics shape her daily work as she helps bring new members into group captive programs and supports their growth.In her professional life, Lisa values open and honest communication, integrity, and a positive culture where people feel respected, supported, and empowered to do their best work. She believes strong relationships and trust are the foundation of successful teams and organizations, and she appreciates environments that encourage continuous learning, new challenges, and opportunities to make a meaningful impact. In her personal life, family and friends are her greatest priorities, and she values the relationships that offer support, encouragement, and perspective through every stage of life. Health and well-being matter deeply to her because they allow her to be present for the people and experiences that matter most. She also values trust, striving to be someone others can depend on and surrounding herself with people who share her commitment to honesty, loyalty, and authenticity.Lisa is an active contributor to the insurance industry through her service on the Submission and Mentorship Committees of CICA Amplify Women and her participation in the CPCU Ambassador Program. She is a new Ambassador in the Philadelphia region for Fore Women in Insurance. A role and organization she is excited to be a part of. She is committed to supporting the next generation of insurance professionals by sharing her knowledge and encouraging career development within the captive insurance sector. Her involvement reflects the same commitment to mentorship that shaped her own growth. Outside the industry, she gives her time to the Franconia Heritage Restaurant's Thanksgiving Meal Project and the Share Food Program.Grounded in mentorship, collaboration, and a lifelong commitment to learning, Lisa continues to help employers and brokers navigate a changing risk landscape with confidence. Her journey from underwriting support to senior client management shows how steady growth and genuine care for people can build a meaningful career. As she looks ahead to leading a team of her own, Lisa remains dedicated to strengthening captive programs and opening doors for the next generation of insurance professionals.Learn More about Lisa M Smith:Through her Influential Women profile:Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

Editorial Team

Influential Women

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Influential Women Features Lisa M. Smith: Advancing Group Captive Insurance Through Partnership, Mentorship, Learning News Provided By Influential Women October 15, 2026, 06:08 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.