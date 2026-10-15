JUCE Presents Adcx Gather 2026, A Free Online Event For The Audio Developer Community On 16 October

Join us for ADCx Gather 2026 on October 16

ADCx Gather and ADC Bristol 2026 Sponsors

Attend immersive online audio developer presentations.

Bringing together audio devs from around the world for technical talks, virtual poster sessions, community meetups, and networking in an immersive environment.

- Bobby Lombardi, Chair of ADCSILICON VALLEY, CA, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The organisers behind the annual Audio Developer Conference (ADC) are pleased to announce ADCx Gather 2026, a free, one-day online event open to everyone in the audio developer community, taking place on Friday, 16 October.ADCx Gather offers a preview of the Audio Developer Conference (ADC26 ) online virtual experience ahead of the annual conference, taking place 9–11 November in Bristol, UK, and online. Programming for ADCx Gather uses a shorter 18-minute talk format, allowing for the presentation of a wide variety of audio technology topics for developers of all backgrounds and experience levels.Bobby Lombardi, Chair of ADC, highlights the unique experience of ADCx Gather, stating, "ADCx Gather is a fantastic opportunity for audio developers around the world to come together, share knowledge and connect with others who share their passion for audio technology. It's also a great way to preview the ADC Bristol 2026 online event space, giving attendees a chance to explore the virtual venue and experience the interactive environment ahead of our main conference in November."The ADCx Gather 2026 programme features a diverse selection of technical presentations covering audio software development, digital signal processing, creative coding, artificial intelligence and emerging audio technologies. Featured sessions include Yuichi Yogo's "Let's Just Use JavaScript To Write a VST Plugin, and Publish It in 1 Minute", Nathaniel D'Annunzio's "Exciting and Efficient Visualizers With JUCE and OpenGL", and Domenico Cipriani's "Instrument Prototyping at the Speed of Phausto", exploring new approaches to building audio software and instruments. Additional sessions explore neural networks in audio production, immersive audio rendering, embedded audio development and the role of AI in music technology.Beyond the technical presentations, ADCx Gather provides opportunities for attendees to connect directly with fellow developers and community organisations. This year's programme includes community partner meetups hosted by the Interactive Audio Special Interest Group (IASIG), Audio Builders Foundry, and an Accessibility in Audio meetup featuring Sound Without Sight and Drake Music. These informal gatherings encourage collaboration, discussion and knowledge-sharing across the audio development community.ADCx Gather is hosted in Gather Town, a browser-based virtual platform that allows attendees to interact and collaborate in real time with speakers, sponsors and fellow participants. Attendees can explore the ADC26 virtual venue, attend technical talks, participate in online poster sessions and discover community partner spaces. Technical presentations will also be available through a free YouTube livestream, while registered attendees can access additional interactive experiences within Gather Town.ADCx Gather takes place online on Friday, 16 October, with the virtual venue opening at 11:00 UTC (12:00 BST). Participation is free, with registration required to access the interactive Gather Town experience.For more information, the full schedule and registration for ADCx Gather 2026:Subscribe to the Audio Developer Conference (ADC) newsletter to be the first to know about conference announcements, calls for papers, ticket sales and sponsorship opportunities for future ADC events.newsletter/Looking Ahead: Audio Developer Conference 2026 – Bristol & OnlineThe Audio Developer Conference returns 9–11 November 2026, bringing together audio developers, researchers and industry professionals from around the world for three days of technical talks, workshops, networking and community events. Hosted in Bristol, UK, and online through Gather Town, ADC26 offers opportunities to learn, collaborate and connect with the global audio development community.For more information, the conference programme and registration, visit:About Audio Developer ConferenceThe Audio Developer Conference (ADC) is a not-for-profit event committed to providing education and resources to audio developers worldwide. It is an annual celebration of all audio development technologies, from music applications and game audio to audio processing and embedded systems. ADC's mission is to help attendees acquire and develop new skills and build a network that supports their career development. It also serves as a platform for showcasing academic research and facilitating collaborations between research and industry.Learn more atAbout JUCEJUCE is the most widely used framework for audio application and plug-in development, allowing software developers to have a single project deployed across all major desktop and mobile operating systems, and popular plug-in formats including VST3, AU, AUv3, AAX, ARA and LV2. Its open-source C++ codebase streamlines development, allowing creators to focus on the core elements of their software. As a key player in the audio software developer community, JUCE, a wholly-owned subsidiary of PACE Anti-Piracy, Inc., hosts the annual Audio Developer Conference (ADC), fostering skill development and collaboration.

Bobby J Lombardi

JUCE

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JUCE Presents ADCx Gather 2026, a Free Online Event for the Audio Developer Community on 16 October News Provided By PACE Anti-Piracy October 15, 2026, 06:11 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Education, Electronics Industry, Music Industry, Science, Technology



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