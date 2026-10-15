Sam Pitroda Compares CJP Protest To Arab Spring Praises The 'Young, Very Smart' Bunch (IANS Exclusive)

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 15 (IANS) Indian Overseas Congress chief Sam Pitroda on Thursday expressed support for the Cockroach Janata Party's protest, describing it as a symbol of "fearless opposition, courage and awakening". He compared the stir to the Arab Spring, saying the young people should be appreciated for speaking up, even if they sometimes make mistakes.

'Arab Spring' was a wave of pro-democracy protests and uprisings in the Middle East and North Africa in 2010 and 2011, challenging some of the region's entrenched authoritarian regimes. The wave began when protests in Tunisia and Egypt toppled their regimes in quick succession, inspiring similar attempts in other Arab countries.

Speaking to IANS in an exclusive interview, Pitroda said,“I think the student movement and the Cockroach Janata Party movement are about fearless opposition, courage and awakening. In one of my articles, I called this the Indian monsoon, very similar to the Arab Spring. So, a lot of courage goes to these young people who spoke up. Some things are right, and some are wrong, and that's okay.”

On the controversy over the alleged use of abusive language during Cockroach Janata Party protests, Pitroda said some protesters had spoken loudly and used inappropriate language, but added that their anger had opened up new opportunities for discussion.

“Some people spoke loudly, some spoke in bad language. That's okay, according to me. Not that I approve of it, but you could see their anger, and that really opened up the whole set of opportunities,” he said.

Asked about reports that the Cockroach Janata Party was an offshoot of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Pitroda said he did not have enough information to comment on the claim.

“I don't know. I am not knowledgeable about these things, and I have no idea. I take them for what they say they are. As far as I understand, they are a bunch of young people, very smart. I see them on TV on and off. I feel proud of them. I feel good about them,” he said.

Pitroda praised the young protesters for their ability to articulate their views, navigate a complex system and demonstrate courage. He said young people should be allowed to express themselves even when they make mistakes.

“They can make mistakes, it's okay. But they are good. We should be proud of our young people. When I look at them, I see some hope. I like it when people fight and speak. Sometimes, they might be wrong. That's okay too. But the fact that they could get rid of fear and show courage was really important to me,” he said.

Referring to Mahatma Gandhi's emphasis on courage, Pitroda said people must overcome fear to raise their voices and bring about change.

He also said the recent student protests had encouraged minorities, Other Backward Classes (OBCs), Dalits and tribal communities to speak out about feeling excluded from economic opportunities and decision-making.

“The student movement has once again galvanised them. Now they can speak out too. It is not just the students who can speak; they all feel that they also have a voice,” he said.

On YouTuber Dhruv Rathee, Pitroda described him as a bright young man with a large following and defended his right to participate in protests and express his views.

"I know him well. I think he is a bright young man. I think he has a very large following, and it is his right as an Indian citizen to be there (at a protest) and express his views. He is also fighting a battle, so that's perfectly all right. I respect him for that. I appreciate his courage, and I think we need more people like him. And he is good," he said.