Kerala HC Suspends Sentence Of Former DGP Thachankary, Jailed In Assets Case

MENAFN - IANS) Kochi, Oct 15 (IANS) In a major relief to former Kerala Director General of Police (DGP) Tomin J. Thachankary, the Kerala High Court on Thursday suspended the sentence awarded to him in a disproportionate assets case, nearly a month after he was sent to jail in a historic first involving a retired DGP-rank officer in the state.

Thachankary had been in jail since September 18, when the Kottayam Vigilance Court sentenced him to four years of rigorous imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 30.84 lakh.

His conviction marked an unprecedented moment in Kerala's policing history, with a former police chief ranked officer being sent to prison following a corruption conviction.

The High Court's decision to suspend the sentence offers immediate legal relief to the former senior IPS officer.

However, it does not amount to an acquittal, and his challenge to the conviction remains to be decided.

The dramatic turn in Thachankary's fortunes comes after a long career marked by power, influence and political connections.

At the height of his career, he was widely regarded as a close aide of the then Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

He also had good links with former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy, giving him access to political circles across party lines.

But his fortunes took a sharp turn on September 18, when he was sent to prison following the Vigilance Court verdict.

The case, which had remained under investigation and trial for years, finally resulted in his conviction after a prolonged legal battle.

The case relates to allegations that Thachankary accumulated assets disproportionate to his known sources of income between January 2003 and July 2007, when he was serving as a senior police officer.

The court rejected his explanation regarding the source of funds used to purchase several properties, leading to his conviction under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Thachankary challenged the conviction before the High Court, arguing that the trial court had misread the evidence and relied on incorrect calculations.

He also contended that income and assets linked to his wife had not been properly considered.

The suspension of his sentence marks a significant development in the case.

The final outcome will depend on the High Court's consideration of his appeal against the conviction.