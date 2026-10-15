AAP's Saurabh Bharadwaj Alleges 'Life-Threatening' Police Assaults

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Delhi president Saurabh Bharadwaj has filed a written complaint to Delhi Police Commissioner Anurag Kumar, Lieutenant Governor of Delhi Taranjit Singh Sandhu, and Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan, alleging a“dangerous, life-threatening pattern” of physical assaults by police personnel and paramilitary staff, and demanded immediate registration of an FIR and an independent investigation.

In a post shared on X, Bharadwaj said he had submitted a complaint regarding alleged violence against political figures and public representatives in Delhi, citing incidents involving himself, AAP MP Sanjay Singh and CPI(M) MP John Brittas.“IMPORTANT I have filed a written complaint to @CPDelhi, @LtGovDelhi & Home Secreatary @PIBHomeAffairs regarding broader, systemic, and highly alarming pattern of violence currently being weaponized by security forces in Delhi against political figures and public representatives,” he wrote.“I have given accounts of strangulation attempts on AAP MP @SanjayAzadSln, CPI(M) MP @JohnBrittas and video evidence of three attempts on my life by @DelhiPolice. I have demanded FIR and if it does not happen, we will approach Court,” he added. IMPORTANT I have filed a written complaint to @CPDelhi, @LtGovDelhi & Home Secreatary @PIBHomeAffairs regarding broader, systemic, and highly alarming pattern of violence currently being weaponized by security forces in Delhi against political figures and public representatives. I have given accounts of strangulation attempts on AAP MP @SanjayAzadSln, CPI(M) MP @JohnBrittas and video evidence of three attempts on my life by @DelhiPolice I have demanded FIR and if it does not happen, we will approach Court. - Saurabh Bharadwaj (@Saurabh_MLAgk) October 15, 2026

Bharadwaj Details Alleged Assaults

In his complaint dated October 13, Bharadwaj detailed three alleged incidents of assault on September 29, October 4 and October 12, claiming that police personnel used excessive force against him during peaceful protests in the national capital.

October 12 Incident Near Janpath

According to the complaint, the most recent incident took place on October 12, when Bharadwaj, along with senior AAP leaders, including MP Sanjay Singh, was participating in a protest near Janpath demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. Bharadwaj alleged that Delhi Police personnel and paramilitary staff intercepted the protesters and subjected him, Sanjay Singh, and other leaders to physical assault.

Describing the alleged incident, he claimed that while personnel were lifting and pulling him, a policeman grabbed his shirt collar from behind and pulled it with such force that his airway was obstructed.“This was not an attempt to restrain me; it was a deliberate, targeted action executed with the clear and malicious intention of strangulating me,” Bharadwaj alleged in the complaint.

He further claimed that he repeatedly shouted that he was being choked, but the personnel continued to tighten their grip. According to him, an eyewitness, Abhishek Kumar, intervened and raised an alarm, following which police personnel allegedly assaulted him as well. Bharadwaj stated that the personnel released his collar only after Abhishek Kumar continued raising the alarm and other citizens approached the spot.

October 4 Incident at India Gate

The second incident, according to the complaint, occurred on October 4 at around 3:30 pm during a protest march at India Gate Circle. Bharadwaj alleged that police personnel violently lifted his legs into the air, attempting to hang him upside down, in a move he claimed could have caused severe neck or spinal injuries. He also alleged that police personnel surrounded him to block media cameras and prevent bystanders from recording the incident. He said video footage of the incident had been attached to the complaint.

September 29 Incident in Vikaspuri

The first alleged assault took place on September 29 during a protest outside the Vikaspuri area and Vikaspuri Police Station. Bharadwaj claimed that police personnel strangled him during a scuffle and detention until he lost consciousness, and that women workers intervened to rescue him. He said he had already submitted a written complaint regarding the September 29 incident, but no FIR had been registered.

Complaint Cites Assault on CPI(M) MP John Brittas

In his complaint, Bharadwaj also cited the alleged assault on CPI(M) Rajya Sabha MP John Brittas on October 11, claiming that the incident reflected a similar pattern of police action against public representatives. According to the complaint, Brittas was standing near Connaught Place and speaking to the media when police personnel allegedly dragged him, bundled him into a police vehicle, pinned him to a seat, and choked or suffocated him. Bharadwaj further stated that Brittas was later left on the roadside in acute distress and taken to Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital for a medical examination and chest X-ray.

Demands for FIR and Independent Investigation

Bharadwaj alleged that the incidents shared a similar pattern involving attacks targeting the neck, throat and spine, as well as the alleged use of physical shielding to prevent the media and members of the public from recording the incidents. Calling for an independent investigation, he argued that an internal inquiry would not be sufficient because the complaint concerned alleged offences by police and security personnel. He has sought registration of an FIR under relevant legal provisions concerning "criminal conspiracy, assault, attempt to cause grievous hurt, and attempt to murder".

He has also requested the preservation of official police videography, CCTV footage from the protest sites and dashcam or cabin footage from police transport vehicles used on September 29, October 4 and October 12. The complaint further seeks the "recording of statements of key eyewitnesses, including MP Sanjay Singh, Abhishek Kumar who were present at the scene on October 12, 2026, and witnessed the nature of the police containment." "Transfer the investigation to an independent, external investigative agency to guarantee a transparent, unbiased probe free from local administrative interference," it added. Copies of the complaint were also sent to Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu and Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan.

Complaint Amid Supreme Court Proceedings

The complaint comes amid proceedings in the Supreme Court concerning restrictions imposed in Delhi during the period of protests. Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan has tendered an unconditional and unqualified apology to the Supreme Court in response to a contempt notice, stating that there was no wilful or deliberate non-compliance with the court's October 9 order.

In his response, Mohan submitted that the Centre's October 9 communication imposing restrictions was intended to maintain peace and prevent any disturbance of public order. He cited a proposed protest allegedly being held without the requisite permission and referred to Delhi Police's experience during the July 20 protest over the NEET paper leak.

The Supreme Court's October 9 order had directed the Centre to lift a complete prohibition on certain services and regulate them only to the extent necessary to ensure that ordinary citizens of Delhi were not inconvenienced. On the suspension of internet services, Mohan submitted that Delhi Police had sought a one-day suspension of cellular internet, which was processed in accordance with the law and considered proportionate to the prevailing situation. He clarified that the shutdown remained in effect from 10 pm on October 9 to 10 pm on October 10 within a four-kilometre radius of Raisina Hill. The restriction applied only to cellular internet services, excluding Wi-Fi and broadband connections. Mohan has sought discharge of the contempt notice issued against him and requested modification of the Supreme Court's October 11 order to permit internet suspension when necessary, subject to statutory safeguards. (ANI)

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