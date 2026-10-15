Air India Flight Diverts to Jaipur Following Hijack Alert, Bomb Threat
(MENAFN) An Air India aircraft traveling from Frankfurt, Germany, to New Delhi diverted to Jaipur in northwestern India on Wednesday after a suspected hijacking alert and a reported bomb threat prompted an emergency response.
Flight AI-2030 arrived safely at Jaipur International Airport at 9:35 a.m. (0405 GMT) before being directed to a designated isolation bay for security inspections. Authorities launched an investigation to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident, according to media reports citing sources familiar with the matter.
Preliminary inspections indicated that the aircraft's operations were functioning normally, reports said.
Earlier, Ahmedabad Air Traffic Control reportedly received a brief emergency transmission from the plane at around 9 a.m. (0330 GMT), lasting only a few seconds.
The pilot was also reported to have activated Squawk 7500, an internationally recognized transponder code that allows pilots to discreetly alert air traffic controllers to a possible hijacking or unlawful interference.
Airport officials confirmed that all passengers were safe and were being escorted off the aircraft. They also indicated that the situation at the airport remained under control.
The diversion and emergency landing followed a reported bomb threat, according to media reports citing police sources.
Flight AI-2030 arrived safely at Jaipur International Airport at 9:35 a.m. (0405 GMT) before being directed to a designated isolation bay for security inspections. Authorities launched an investigation to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident, according to media reports citing sources familiar with the matter.
Preliminary inspections indicated that the aircraft's operations were functioning normally, reports said.
Earlier, Ahmedabad Air Traffic Control reportedly received a brief emergency transmission from the plane at around 9 a.m. (0330 GMT), lasting only a few seconds.
The pilot was also reported to have activated Squawk 7500, an internationally recognized transponder code that allows pilots to discreetly alert air traffic controllers to a possible hijacking or unlawful interference.
Airport officials confirmed that all passengers were safe and were being escorted off the aircraft. They also indicated that the situation at the airport remained under control.
The diversion and emergency landing followed a reported bomb threat, according to media reports citing police sources.
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