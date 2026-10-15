Zetwerk IPO Opens As Investors Weigh Manufacturing Growth Against Persistent Losses

MENAFN - Zex PR Wire)Zetwerk Manufacturing Businesses opened its initial public offering on October 15, giving investors an opportunity to buy into a technology driven manufacturing platform as India's primary market continues to attract companies seeking capital for expansion and debt reduction.

The company is targeting a valuation of approximately $2.64 billion at the upper end of its price band. Its ₹5,012.33 crore offering is scheduled to remain open until October 19, with shares expected to begin trading on October 23, subject to the IPO timetable.

The offering comes as investors assess whether India's manufacturing ecosystem can benefit from supply chain diversification, rising demand for industrial equipment and growing investment in renewable energy and advanced technology.

IPO Structure and Use of Proceeds

Zetwerk has set a price band of ₹143 to ₹151 per share. The offering comprises a fresh issue of shares worth ₹2,830 crore and an offer for sale worth approximately ₹2,182.33 crore by existing shareholders.

The fresh issue will provide capital to the company, while proceeds from the offer for sale will go to selling shareholders. Zetwerk plans to use ₹2,160 crore from the fresh issue to repay borrowings held by the company and certain subsidiaries. The remaining funds are intended for potential acquisitions and general corporate purposes.

Reducing debt could help the business manage financing costs and create additional flexibility for future investment. However, the offer for sale component means part of the total IPO proceeds will not directly finance the company's operations.

Manufacturing Network Offers Diversified Exposure

Zetwerk operates a technology enabled manufacturing network that connects customers with production capabilities across industrial and consumer product categories. Its business includes energy equipment, precision manufacturing and products used in industries such as electronics, renewable energy, aerospace and industrial automation.

This model gives the company exposure to several areas of industrial demand rather than relying on a single product category. Energy products accounted for nearly 60% of revenue, while precision products contributed approximately 23%, according to figures reported ahead of the offering.

The company's growth also reflects manufacturers' efforts to diversify supply chains and source specialised components from multiple production partners. Zetwerk's platform is designed to coordinate manufacturing capacity, although execution depends on supplier reliability, quality control and customer demand.

Revenue Growth Faces a Profitability Test

Zetwerk reported revenue of ₹4,117.9 crore for the April to June 2026 quarter, an increase of approximately 55% from the same period a year earlier. Its quarterly net loss narrowed to ₹732.9 crore from ₹1,368.4 crore.

The figures show rapid business expansion but also underline the challenge of translating higher sales into sustainable profits. Investors will need to assess operating margins, working capital requirements, cash generation and the company's ability to control costs as its manufacturing network expands.

The IPO's valuation will therefore depend not only on revenue growth but also on whether Zetwerk can improve profitability over time.

What Investors Should Watch

Zetwerk's public market debut will provide a test of investor appetite for technology enabled industrial businesses during a period of strong interest in India's IPO market.

Institutional investors, including BlackRock, Goldman Sachs and Nomura, participated in the company's anchor book, which raised approximately ₹2,251 crore ahead of the public offering. Anchor participation signals institutional demand but does not guarantee strong performance after listing.

Investors will be watching subscription levels through October 19, the final issue price and the company's progress in reducing losses. Its longer term prospects will depend on whether manufacturing scale, customer diversification and better financial discipline can produce consistent returns.

For the broader market, Zetwerk represents an opportunity to invest in India's industrial supply chain growth. The central question is whether its expansion can ultimately deliver sustainable earnings rather than revenue growth alone.