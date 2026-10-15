AS Tallink Grupp Investor Webinar Introducing The Third Quarter 2026 Results
The financial results will be presented by Peep Jalakas, Chairman of the Management Board.
Participants are kindly asked to submit their questions in advance by email to ... , no later than 11:00 (EEST) on 22 October 2026. Due to time constraints, priority will be given to questions submitted in writing before the webinar.How to join the webinar?
The webinar will be hosted on the Microsoft Teams platform. No prior registration is required, and no reminder will be sent. We recommend that all interested parties add the event to their calendars. To participate, please join the webinar on 22 October 2026 at 12:00 (EEST) using the following link
Participants can join via a web browser or the Microsoft Teams application. When joining from a mobile device, participants may need to download the Microsoft Teams application from Google Play or the App Store.
The webinar will be recorded and made available on the Company's website under Reports & Financial key figures following the event.
Anneli Simm
Investor Relations Manager
AS Tallink Grupp
Sadama 5
10111 Tallinn, Estonia
E-mail: ...
Phone: +372 5615 7170
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