Best Magnetic Windshiled Cover

UTV Windshield Cover and RV Windshield Cover is FIT Protection's hybrid approach that eliminates the nature of magnets and the unreliable, cheap look of straps.

- -FIT Managment

PHOENIX, ID, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- UTV Windshield Cover and RV Windshield Cover Line Expanded by FIT Protection Following Management Transition. FIT Protection, a manufacturer of UTV and RV windshield covers, today announced a transition to new management and subsequent operational updates to its product line. Effective Q4 2026, the company is standardizing its manufacturing process to focus exclusively on mechanical fastening systems, moving away from the traditional straps and magnetic mounts utilized in the towing industry.

The towable protection market utilizes various attachment methods to secure windshield covers during transit. Nylon straps and hook-and-loop systems are frequently utilized; however, these materials can be susceptible to aerodynamic drag, stretching, or loosening under sustained highway wind pressure. Alternatively, the industry frequently utilizes magnetic covers.

While magnets provide a streamlined aesthetic, they are subject to specific thermal limitations when exposed to outdoor elements. According to standard magnet manufacturing thermal specifications, neodymium magnets can experience an irreversible reduction in magnetic pull when operating temperatures exceed 80°C (176°F) (Source: Standard magnetic thermal cycling data). During summer transit, the surface temperature of a vehicle's windshield sitting in direct sunlight can approach these limits, potentially leading to a permanent reduction in holding force over repeated cycles. Furthermore, magnetic covers require thick magnet arrays to achieve baseline security against wind shear, adding weight to the product.

To address these engineering variables, FIT Protection has integrated German-engineered Loxx fasteners into its custom-fit glass protection line. This positive-locking technology anchors the cover directly to the vehicle. According to the fastener manufacturer's specifications, the Loxx mechanical locking system is engineered to deliver between 1800 and 3000 lbs of holding force (Source: Loxx fastener engineering specifications).

Because the system relies on a physical mechanical lock rather than magnetic attraction, it bypasses the thermal degradation caused by extreme heat and UV exposure. The mechanical fasteners also eliminate the need for magnet arrays, resulting in a lighter product designed to remain fastened during extreme crosswinds and high-speed transit.

"Our team reviewed the physical limitations of magnetic covers and strap-based systems, recognizing a need for an updated approach to towable glass protection," stated a representative for FIT Protection. "By standardizing our manufacturing around mechanical Loxx fasteners, we provide an engineered solution that remains stable in high-temperature environments and highway transit conditions."

In addition to the transition to mechanical fastening systems, FIT Protection's new management has implemented updated quality control protocols across its manufacturing processes. The company's windshield covers are constructed using a specialized multi-layer design to mitigate blunt force impacts from gravel, tree branches, and flying road debris. The exterior utilizes weather-resistant, marine-grade textiles engineered to repel water and resist long-term UV degradation during extended outdoor storage. Beneath this outer shell, a high-density, impact-absorbing foam core provides a physical barrier that cushions the underlying glass against sudden vehicle strikes.

To accommodate a growing market of outdoor recreation vehicles, the company has also expanded its template inventory to ensure precise fitment across a wider range of makes and models, including the latest UTVs, Side by Sides, RVs, and 5th wheels. By standardizing these templates and increasing production capacity at their Arizona-based facility, the operational team aims to reduce fulfillment times while maintaining strict manufacturing tolerances.

About FIT Protection

Based in Phoenix, Arizona, FIT Protection is a manufacturer specializing in window and glass protection for the towable and off-road vehicle markets. The company provides engineered, mechanically secured covers designed to withstand high-speed highway transit and rugged outdoor environments.

For more information regarding FIT Protection's product line, engineering specifications, and management updates, visit .

FIT Protection Team

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UTV Windshield Cover and RV Windshield Cover Line Expanded by FIT Protection Following Management Transition News Provided By FIT Protection October 15, 2026, 05:49 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry



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