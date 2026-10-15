YES On Prop 38 Announces Endorsement From Governor Gavin Newsom To Accelerate Research For Cures

Prop 38 is a response to Trump admin. cuts, protecting research jobs and ensuring Californians benefit from the next generation of medical discoveries

- California Governor Gavin NewsomSACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- YES on Proposition 38 announced that California Governor Gavin Newsom has endorsed Prop 38, the Immunology Medical Research & Cures Initiative, to accelerate life-saving immunology medical research and help ensure patients across the state can benefit from the next generation of breakthrough treatments. From groundbreaking discoveries in university laboratories to innovative clinical trials that bring new treatments to patients, California has long been at the forefront of medical research.“Prop 38 will support life-saving medical research at California's world-class universities and research institutions, countering the Trump administration's dangerous cuts to medical research,” said California Governor Gavin Newsom.The endorsement comes as the Trump administration's cuts have halted at least 160 active clinical trials nationwide, stalling discoveries at the exact moment medical research has momentum.Prop 38 represents a new approach to medical research funding, creating a collaborative statewide network. Half the funds will support competitive grants at California universities and nonprofit research institutions, while the other half will support a nonprofit immunology institute affiliated with the University of California that can bring together leading scientists, technology, laboratories, patients and clinical trials. The measure also requires collaboration among grantees so that discoveries, expertise, and best practices can be shared across institutions rather than remaining siloed.Prop 38 is designed to pay for itself. Ten percent of all proceeds from the licensing of immunotherapies must be returned to California to offset the measure's total costs, including interest. Additionally, any cure or immunotherapy developed will be provided to California patients at a 20 percent discount below the national average. Prop 38 also includes strict accountability requirements, including:● Two percent cap on state administrative expenses● Public disclosure of spending● Independent financial audits● For-profit corporations are not eligible for grant fundingProp 38 is supported by a broad coalition of more than 70 patient advocacy, medical, and research organizations urging Californians to vote YES on Prop 38 in the upcoming election.Learn more at YESon38, including a coalition list and what supporters are saying.

Robin Swanson

YES on Prop 38

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YES on Prop 38 Announces Endorsement from Governor Gavin Newsom To Accelerate Research for Cures News Provided By Swanson Communications October 15, 2026, 05:51 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Insurance Industry, Politics, Science, U.S. Politics



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