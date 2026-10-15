Poonam Dhillon Catches Up With Asha Parekh, Juhi Chawla, Calls Them 'Intelligent, Good-Hearted Ladies'

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 15 (IANS) Veteran actress Poonam Dhillon recently enjoyed a get-together with veteran star Asha Parekh, and actresses Juhi Chawla and Padmini Kolhapure.

Taking to her social media account, Poonam shared a picture from their meetup, describing the women as her beautiful friends and expressing happiness at catching up with them.

“So lovely to catch up with intelligent good hearted ladies,” she wrote, celebrating the time spent with the actresses.

The picture captures Asha Parekh, dressed in a navy-blue saree with Padmini Kolhapure and Juhi Chawla besides her.

The gathering, apparently, was clicked during Asha Parekh's birthday recently.

On the professional front, Poonam Dhillon and Asha Parekh shared screen space in the 1989 film Batwara. Directed by J. P. Dutta, the multi-starrer featured an ensemble cast including Dharmendra, Vinod Khanna, Dimple Kapadia, Amrita Singh, Poonam Dhillon and Asha Parekh.

Asha, known for her memorable performances in films such as 'Teesri Manzil', 'Kati Patang' and 'Caravan', remains one of the most celebrated stars of her era.

Poonam rose to prominence with films such as 'Noorie', 'Basera' and 'Yeh Vaada Raha', while Padmini earned recognition for her performances in films including 'Prem Rog' and 'Woh Saat Din'.

Juhi, the youngest amongst the lot, meanwhile, became one of the leading actresses of the 1990s with films such as 'Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak', 'Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke' and 'Ishq'.

Talking about Poonam and Padmini, the two have also been in the news over the recent controversy surrounding the Cine and TV Artistes' Association (CINTAA).

In August 2026, 11 members submitted their resignations amid allegations of unilateral decision-making and misuse of positions by the two actresses. Poonam and Padmini have rejected the allegations, describing them as offensive.

–IANS

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