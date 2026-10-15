Bengaluru Metro Pink Line Inauguration: CM DK Shivakumar Writes To PM Modi For 7.5-Km Stretch

Good news is on the way for Bengaluru commuters, as the 7.5-km elevated stretch of the Namma Metro Pink Line is ready for inauguration. The section, which connects Kalena Agrahara to Tavarekere, has completed its safety inspection by the Commissioner of Metro Railway Safety (CMRS), marking a significant step towards its opening. Once operational, the stretch is expected to improve connectivity and make daily commutes more convenient for passengers travelling along this route.

CM DK Shivakumar Writes To PM Modi

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi last week, requesting him to finalise a suitable date in October for the inauguration of the new metro stretch. The proposed inauguration is expected to pave the way for the commencement of passenger services on this section.

Bengaluru Metro Network To Reach 103.6 Km

Once the 7.5-km elevated stretch becomes operational, Bengaluru's metro network will extend to a total of 103.6 km. With this addition, the city is set to strengthen its position as home to India's second-longest metro network, further enhancing public transport connectivity for thousands of commuters.

Vijay Urges PM Modi To Approve Bommasandra-Hosur Metro Link

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay has proposed an interstate metro rail project connecting Bommasandra, on the outskirts of Bengaluru, with Hosur in Tamil Nadu. He has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to consider the proposal, which aims to improve connectivity between the two neighbouring states and facilitate smoother travel between Bengaluru and Hosur.