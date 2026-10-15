Uzbekistan Signs Mou With China's CRRC Dalian On Rail, Metro Cooperation

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Uzbekistan's Ministry of Transport, state-owned railway company Uzbekistan Railways, and China's CRRC Dalian have signed a memorandum of understanding to expand cooperation in railway transportation and metro development in Tashkent on October 14.

This was reflected in the statement by Uzbekistan's Ministry of Transport.

According to the Ministry, the agreement aims to support the modernization of Uzbekistan's railway and metro systems through the procurement of modern rolling stock, the introduction of advanced technologies, and the development of cooperation in manufacturing and technical maintenance.

Additionally, the memorandum provides for the exchange of expertise and the implementation of prospective joint projects, according to the Uzbek side.

The parties intend to explore opportunities to strengthen cooperation in the production and servicing of railway and metro equipment, as well as introduce modern solutions to improve transport infrastructure.

The memorandum establishes a basis for further cooperation between the parties. Details on specific procurement volumes, project timelines, investment amounts, and the types of rolling stock to be supplied were not provided in the announcement.

Founded in 1899, CRRC Dalian Locomotive & Rolling Stock Co. is a Chinese state-owned manufacturer specializing in diesel and electric locomotives, diesel engines, and urban rail transit vehicles. The company develops and manufactures railway equipment for domestic and international markets and also provides locomotive repair and maintenance services.