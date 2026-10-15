Kazakhstan Targets 100M Tons Of Transit Cargo Annually By 2035

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Kazakhstan plans to increase its seaport capacity fourfold, expand its fleet capacity fivefold, and raise annual transit cargo volumes to 100 million tons by 2035, the Kazakh government reported.

Kazakh Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov announced the plans at the eighth New Silk Way Business Forum, held in Astana on October 15-16 as part of Kazakhstan Transport Week 2026.

"President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has identified the development of the country's transport and logistics potential as one of its strategic priorities. Modern transport infrastructure helps expand international trade, attract investment, establish new production facilities, and strengthen economic ties between countries," Bektenov said.

He noted that Kazakhstan is implementing a large-scale program to develop its transport infrastructure.

Over the past seven years, Kazakhstan has built and repaired 36,300 kilometers of roads. Over the past five years, it has also built and modernized 5,000 kilometers of railways.

The country is also developing its border, maritime, and airport infrastructure. Its aviation safety level has reached 95.7%, according to the government.

In 2025, transit cargo volumes through Kazakhstan increased by 18% year-on-year to 39.1 million tons.

Bektenov also highlighted opportunities to improve international logistics and strengthen connectivity along the East-West and North-South transport corridors, the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route, and the prospective Trans-Afghan corridor.

He identified infrastructure development, logistics digitalization, and seamless transit as key areas for international cooperation.

Priorities include removing infrastructure bottlenecks and administrative barriers, as well as introducing "green corridors" and a "single window" principle to facilitate cross-border transportation and reduce cargo delivery times and costs.

Bektenov also emphasized the importance of joint investment and infrastructure projects.