Iran Releases Currency Exchange Rates For October 15

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 15. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has released the official exchange rates for foreign currencies as of October 15. According to the CBI's announced rates, the value of 29 currencies went up, while 17 currencies fell compared to October 14. The official rate for $1 stood at 1,810,986 rials, while one euro was valued at 2,014,322 rials. On October 14, the euro was priced at 2,021,340 rials.

Currency Rial on October 15 Rial on October 14 1 US dollar USD 1,810,986 1,805,569 1 British pound GBP 2,381,528 2,392,562 1 Swiss franc CHF 2,159,587 2,168,330 1 Swedish króna SEK 179,838 181,041 1 Norwegian krone NOK 189,529 189,628 1 Danish krone DKK 269,459 270,405 1 Indian rupee INR 19,033 19,003 1 UAE Dirham AED 493,121 491,646 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 5,802,120 5,791,906 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 653,737 652,176 100 Japanese yen JPY 1,140,152 1,140,102 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 230,745 230,057 1 Omani rial OMR 4,708,798 4,692,515 1 Canadian dollar CAD 1,268,646 1,270,026 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 1,008,893 1,013,748 1 South African rand ZAR 108,820 109,474 1 Turkish lira TRY 36,665 36,574 1 Russian ruble RUB 21,472 21,529 1 Qatari riyal QAR 497,524 496,035 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 119,464 119,189 1 Syrian pound SYP 14,844 14,797 1 Australian dollar AUD 1,259,588 1,260,818 1 Saudi riyal SAR 482,930 481,485 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 4,816,452 4,802,045 1 Singapore dollar SGD 1,407,310 1,410,715 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 1,467,314 1,466,173 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 54,730 54,580 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 863 860 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 1,189,024 1,187,111 1 Libyan dinar LYD 281,651 280,752 1 Chinese yuan CNY 270,471 269,763 100 Thai baht THB 5,373,755 5,377,063 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 443,297 441,238 1,000 South Korean won KRW 1,348,549 1,346,387 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 2,554,282 2,546,642 1 euro EUR 2,014,322 2,021,340 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 401,144 401,544 1 Georgian lari GEL 697,799 696,681 1,000 Indonesian rupiah IDR 100,649 100,895 1 Afghan afghani AFN 27,892 27,805 1 Belarusian ruble BYN 600,121 600,675 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 1,065,286 1,062,103 100 Philippine pesos PHP 2,877,643 2,877,822 1 Tajik somoni TJS 196,200 195,572 1 Turkmen manat TMT 517,916 514,800 Venezuelan bolívar VES 2,065 2,066

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 2,014,322 rials and $1 costs 1,810,986 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 2,63-2,66 million rials, while one euro is worth 2,95-2,98 million rials.