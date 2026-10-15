H3C CAS Named A Visionary In Gartner® Magic Quadranttm For Server Virtualization Platforms

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BEIJING, Oct. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- H3C announced that H3C CAS has been positioned as a Visionary in the 2026 Gartner® Magic QuadrantTM for Server Virtualization Platforms. H3C believes this recognition reflects CAS's continued innovation in server virtualization.









As AI, diverse computing architectures, and the coexistence of virtual machines and containers reshape enterprise infrastructure, virtualization platforms face new requirements.

H3C CAS has evolved from a compute virtualization platform into an enterprise virtualization and cloud management platform spanning compute, storage, networking, security, and unified management. It supports x86 and ARM architectures and a broad range of operating systems and hardware.

Key capabilities include NVMe SSD-based intelligent memory overcommitment for higher resource utilization, automatic NUMA binding for optimized VM scheduling, and AI workload support such as vGPU live migration.

To help organizations modernize applications, CAS integrates native Kubernetes and container cluster services for unified management of VMs and containers. Its virtual networking capabilities include Open vSwitch, traffic management, firewall, load balancing, and micro-segmentation, with RoCE v2 and SR-IOV support for high-performance and AI workloads.

Today, CAS serves more than 15,000 customers, with over 500,000 CPUs in production across government, finance, education, and media and broadcasting. Moving forward, H3C will continue integrating virtualization with AI computing, GPU resource management, and cloud-native technologies to help customers build more efficient and intelligent infrastructure for next-generation data centers.

Disclaimer:



Source: Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Server Virtualization Platforms, 14 September 2026

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H3C

Jingwen Zeng

...

Beijing

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