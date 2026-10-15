Woodland Hills Estate Planning Firm Highlights Elder Law Services

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) The Estate Planning & Elder Law Firm serves families across the West Valley with estate planning, Medi-Cal planning, and asset protection strategies tailored to

WOODLAND HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Estate Planning & Elder Law Firm, based in Woodland Hills, California, is highlighting its full range of legal services for families who need clear, practical guidance on protecting their assets, planning for long-term care, and passing wealth to the next generation. The firm serves families across the West Valley, including Calabasas, Tarzana, Encino, and West Hills, and focuses on estate planning in Woodland Hills and the surrounding communities.The firm works with two core groups of clients. The first group includes property owners and people approaching retirement who want to protect real estate, reduce tax exposure, and make sure their children inherit assets without legal disputes or forced sales. The second group includes families dealing with a parent who has been diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease or who needs nursing home care, and who are trying to figure out how to protect family savings while still securing the care their loved one needs.Estate planning is the foundation of the firm's work. A complete estate plan goes beyond a will. It creates clear instructions for what happens to a family's assets, simplifies the inheritance process, and helps avoid the time and expense of probate. The firm builds plans that account for real estate holdings, financial assets, and family circumstances, so that clients have a document and a strategy that actually fits their lives.Asset protection planning is a related service for clients who want to guard what they have built against future risks. This can include protecting rental properties, structuring ownership in a way that reduces vulnerability, and making sure that the transfer of wealth to the next generation happens on the family's terms rather than through a court process.Proposition 19 planning is a service that has become increasingly important for California families. California's Proposition 19 changed the rules around property tax reassessment when real estate is inherited. Without the right planning, children who inherit a parent's home or rental property may face a significant increase in their property tax bill. The firm helps families understand how Proposition 19 applies to their situation and what steps can be taken to protect their real estate legacy within the rules that California law allows.Medi-Cal planning addresses one of the most difficult financial realities many families face. When a parent needs long-term nursing home care, the costs can be substantial, and standard Medicare coverage does not apply in the way many people expect. Medicare covers acute medical events like a heart attack, but it does not cover the ongoing custodial care that Alzheimer's or other long-term conditions require. Medi-Cal, California's Medicaid program, can help cover those costs, but qualifying for it involves meeting financial eligibility rules that can be complicated and sometimes unforgiving. The firm helps families understand those rules, plan for Medi-Cal eligibility, and protect savings without running afoul of the program's requirements.One area the firm regularly educates clients about is the risk of unstructured asset transfers. Moving money or property to a child without following proper legal guidelines can trigger a penalty period that delays Medi-Cal eligibility. The same transfer, done correctly with legal guidance, can accomplish the same goal without that penalty. This distinction between a gift and a structured transfer is the kind of detail that can have a large and lasting impact on a family's financial security.Trust administration and probate services round out the firm's practice. When a family member dies, someone has to manage the process of identifying and distributing assets, settling debts, and carrying out the instructions in the estate plan. This can be a complicated process, especially when real estate or multiple beneficiaries are involved. The firm guides families through trust administration and, when necessary, probate, so they understand each step and can move forward with confidence.Richard Seff has been practicing law in California since 1990. His background includes both law and social work, which shapes the way he works with clients. He is a licensed California attorney and a member of the State Bar of California. The firm holds an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau. Clients have described him as patient, thorough, and able to explain complicated legal matters in plain language.The firm also offers free resources for families who are just beginning to think about these issues. Two downloadable guides are available on the firm's website: one for families who are caring for aging parents while also raising children, and one for parents who want to understand how to protect their children's future through guardianship designations, trusts, and related planning tools.**About The Estate Planning & Elder Law Firm**The Estate Planning & Elder Law Firm is a Woodland Hills, California law firm serving families across the West Valley, including Calabasas, Tarzana, Encino, and West Hills. The firm's practice areas include estate planning, asset protection, Proposition 19 planning, Medi-Cal planning, trust administration, and probate. Attorney Richard Seff has practiced California law since 1990 and holds an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau. Families can learn more and book a consultation at .**Contact:**The Estate Planning & Elder Law FirmWoodland Hills, CAPhone: 818-292-8160

Richard

The Estate Planning & Elder Law Firm

+1 818-292-8160

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Woodland Hills Estate Planning Firm Highlights Elder Law Services News Provided By 30 Second Explainer Videos Ltd October 15, 2026, 05:43 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Law, Real Estate & Property Management



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