Kuvings Elevates 'K-Cafe' Beverage Competitiveness With Commercial Juicers And Vacuum Blenders

Professional Auto Vacuum Blender CHEF CB1000

Kuvings Commercial Juicers

A café in Jeju, Korea, is serving fresh carrot juice made with a Kuvings commercial juicer.

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, October 14, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- As international tourists visiting South Korea increasingly venture beyond Seoul to regional destinations, Jeju Island-the country's premier resort island-has emerged as a key travel hub. Along with this shift, the island's local cafe culture is rapidly becoming an essential stop for global travelers.The main attractions drawing foreign visitors to Jeju include its breathtaking natural landscapes, unique regional cuisine, and vibrant, aesthetically driven cafes offering distinct spatial experiences. In particular, Jeju's ocean-view and nature-themed cafes are consumed not merely as places to purchase beverages, but as unique cultural experiences.Riding the wave of this growing "K-Cafe" phenomenon, Kuvings, a global premium kitchen appliance brand, is gaining significant traction with its commercial product lineup. The company is rapidly expanding the supply of its commercial juicers and blenders beyond Seoul and the metropolitan area to cafes in major regional hubs and key tourist hotspots across the nation, including Jeju Island and Busan.Among cafe owners in Jeju, Kuvings' commercial slow juicers are widely regarded as an "essential piece of equipment" for serving 100% freshly squeezed juice made from local specialties such as mandarin oranges and Hallabong. The juicers are praised for boosting both visual and taste satisfaction among tourists by preserving the natural flavor, nutrients, and vivid colors of the fruit. Furthermore, Kuvings' Professional Auto Vacuum Blender CB1000 creates a vacuum inside the jar before blending to minimize air exposure. This reduces frothing and oxidation, resulting in smoother, fresher, high-quality smoothies that have received glowing reviews from business owners.The South Korean cafe market is currently among the most competitive in the world, boasting one of the highest store densities per capita and top-tier per capita coffee consumption. Recently, large-scale bakery cafes-which combine baked goods with specialized beverages-and local signature cafes have been leading market trends. As a result, freshly squeezed juices and premium smoothies made from real fruit-moving away from pre-made syrups or ready-to-drink products-have become key menu items determining a store's competitive edge."Recently, market response in South Korea has been overwhelmingly positive not only for our CB1000 vacuum blender, but also for the Hands-Free Slow Juicer AUTO Chef CS800 with a large hopper that automatically extracts juice once loaded," said a Kuvings representative. "This allows staff in busy cafe settings to easily multitask while juicing. We will continue to deliver optimal business solutions for cafes across the country seeking to maximize operational efficiency and beverage quality."

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Kuvings Elevates 'K-Cafe' Beverage Competitiveness with Commercial Juicers and Vacuum Blenders News Provided By Kuvings October 15, 2026, 05:43 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Food & Beverage Industry, Travel & Tourism Industry



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