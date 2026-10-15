DWP Congress 2026 Makes A Successful India Debut With International Planners From 70+ Countries

A Royal Spectacle, a Global Gathering: Three extraordinary days of palatial grandeur, Indian celebration and connections

UDAIPUR, INDIA, October 15, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Against the majestic backdrop of Rajasthan's palaces and the Aravalli Hills, the global destination wedding industry came together for an extraordinary celebration of India. The 17th edition of the Destination Wedding Planners (DWP) Congress, held for the first time in India from 6 to 8 October at Fairmont Udaipur Palace, the official Host Palace Partner, brought more than 350 attendees from over 70 countries together for three days of spectacular experiences, creative exchange and meaningful connections.Organised by QnA International, the Congress turned Udaipur into a showcase of India's heritage and hospitality, from golden wedding rituals to a gala beneath the Aravalli skies and a finale on Lake Pichola.A Royal Welcome, the Rajasthani WayThe celebrations began with“Padharo Sa,” Fairmont Udaipur Palace's welcome inspired by the Rajasthani spirit of“Padharo Mhare Desh.”Rajan Malhotra, Director of Sales and Marketing, Fairmont Udaipur Palace, reflected on the partnership:“I think what you see today is all because both sides were so excited to be here and bring everyone to Rajasthan and India for the first time,” he said.A Golden Celebration at Chand BaoriAs the sun set, guests made their way to Chand Baori for the Welcome Night,“Ritual Reimagined: The Haldi Glow – Sunkissed by the Timelessness of Turmeric.” Created by Welcome Reception Partner FB Celebrations, the evening reimagined the haldi ceremony through music, dance, colour and Indian wedding rituals.Bhavnesh Sawhney, Co-Founder, FB Celebrations, said:“Song, dance, culture, tapestry, flowers, food, all amalgamated to showcase the brilliance of India, which they all are going to take back with them and more.”Conference Creative Partner The Wedding Design Company carried the celebration into the Congress's visual identity. Vandana Mohan, Founder and Artistic Director, said:“We wanted people to experience a different side of India - one that feels rooted in tradition but isn't afraid to reinterpret it.”Where Global Ideas and Connections Came TogetherOn 7 and 8 October, the Jewel Ballroom became a meeting ground for industry leaders and wedding professionals. Pranav Bhanot MBE, Founder, The Wedding Lawyer and WYN Legal, UK, captured the energy:“The energy at DWP has just blown me away. It's been phenomenal!”For Matthew Oliver, Founder, Matthew Oliver Weddings, UK, India itself proved unforgettable:“India is so inspiring, so creative. I feel enchanted. I feel like a new person.” Teddy Manuel, Event Designer and Stylist, Flowers and Events by Teddy Manuel, Philippines, said:“DWP for me is like coming home with your family.” Sumant Jayakrishnan, Founder, Sumant Jayakrishnan Design, India, added:“you can resonate and connect to people at any part of the world, because human interaction.”A Regal Gala Beneath the Aravalli SkiesThe celebrations reached another high at the Beautiful Gala, curated by Gala Dinner Partner Tamarind Global. After a royal“Baraat” procession to the Lotus Pond, delegates arrived at the Jashn Lawn for“The Royal Night Out – A Regal Wilderness Experience Beneath the Aravalli Skies,” an evening that brought together the drama of royal India, nature and luxury.Mahesh Shirodkar, Managing Director, Tamarind Global, said:“DWP has showcased India in its true glory to people from different parts of the world.”Global Partnerships, One Final CelebrationAt the heart of the Congress were curated one-to-one B2B meetings, connecting planners with destinations, hospitality groups and specialist brands from around the world.Aishwarya Guhagarkar, Director, Switzerland Tourism, expressed her delight at participating in the edition:“I am really happy that we took part in this edition and we got to see and meet good clients,” adding that they connected with“planners from all across the globe.” For Melanie Malcom, Assistant Director, Event Services, Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts, Sri Lanka, the highlight was meeting industry professionals:“We met a lot of professionals from the industry, and I think they were all well-experienced suppliers and clients that we met.” Elina Pasos, Weddings & Romance Manager, Mexican Caribbean Tourism Board, praised the seamless experience:“Everything has been seamless, to be very honest. The attention was top-notch.” Kaion Uehara, CEO, Rustic Wedding, Japan, highlighted the enthusiasm:“We had a lot of meetings. And everyone here is really fun, really excited, and they showed a lot of interest in Japan.”Delegates echoed the spirit of connection and belonging. Inna Faleva, Owner and Founder, WeDoAgency, Russia, said:“This is my third congress, and in India it's incredible, really.” Adeola Okeshola, CEO, 2706 Events, Nigeria, said:“People are more open, friendly, and it's good for networking.”The final evening brought“The After Party: One World, One Celebration” to Jag Mandir Palace, managed by Taj. Curated by Closing After Party Partner Absolute Events, the night celebrated the relationships and partnerships forged over three days against the backdrop of Lake Pichola.Kaival Patel, Director, Absolute Events, reflected on bringing DWP to his home country:“This DWP is very special to me personally because it's in India, my home country,” he said.From royal processions to meaningful business connections, DWP Congress 2026 was a celebration of India at its most captivating, and the global wedding community left Udaipur with new relationships, fresh inspiration and a renewed appreciation for India.

Rutuja Naimish

Waffle Communications

+971 55 428 8496

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DWP Congress 2026 Makes a Successful India Debut with International Planners from 70+ Countries News Provided By Waffle Communications October 15, 2026, 05:43 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Travel & Tourism Industry, World & Regional



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