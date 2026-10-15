Deyang Rata Technology Introduces 2000 kW Resistive Load Bank for High-Power Generator Testing

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The new 730 Vac container-type load bank, launched in August 2026, is designed for testing large generator sets, data center backup power systems, UPS equipment and industrial power infrastructure.

Deyang Rata Technology Co., Ltd., a load bank equipment manufacturer of power supply testing solutions, has introduced its 2000 kW Resistive Load Bank for Generator Set Testing. Designed for high-power electrical testing applications, the container-type system supports load testing for large generator sets, uninterruptible power supply (UPS) equipment, data centers and industrial power systems.

Launched in August 2026 in Deyang, the load bank is designed to provide a controlled resistive electrical load for evaluating power equipment under operating conditions. Its 2000 kW rated capacity and 730 Vac rated load voltage support testing requirements in higher-voltage AC power environments, including power engineering projects and industrial installations.

Designed for High-Power Testing Applications

The load bank operates at a rated power factor of 1.0 and a frequency of 50 Hz, with a three-phase, three-wire (3P3W) electrical configuration. Its load steps consist of two 100 kW stages and nine 200 kW stages, allowing operators to configure the applied load according to testing requirements.

This staged configuration supports phased load testing, enabling testing teams to assess equipment performance at different load levels. The system is intended for applications involving generator commissioning, backup power verification, industrial power supply testing and power system maintenance.

The 730 Vac rated voltage makes the unit suitable for compatible electrical systems operating at this voltage level. Its design addresses testing requirements where equipment must be evaluated under substantial electrical loads before deployment or during scheduled maintenance.

Container-Type Design for Outdoor Deployment

The load bank features a canopy or container-style enclosure designed for outdoor installation and on-site testing. Potential applications include power stations, data center backup power facilities, industrial commissioning projects and other power infrastructure environments requiring high-capacity resistive load testing.

A horizontal air exhaust configuration and six cooling fans support heat dissipation during operation. The specified airflow capacity is 70 cubic meters per kilowatt-hour as provided in the product specifications. The equipment has a stated noise level of no more than 70 decibels at a distance of seven meters.

Measuring 2,300 mm wide, 3,600 mm deep and 2,050 mm high, the unit weighs approximately 2,500 kilograms. Lifting lugs and locking points facilitate handling and positioning during transportation and installation.

The enclosure incorporates IP54 protection for the complete unit and IP55 protection for the control chamber. These ingress protection ratings define the enclosure's protection against dust and water under specified testing conditions. The design is intended to support deployment across conventional industrial and outdoor power testing environments.

Control and Operational Features

The load bank includes local and remote intelligent control capabilities, allowing operators to manage testing operations through the available control arrangements. Its control system uses auxiliary power, with a specified control voltage of 400 Vac.

The electrical design includes copper busbar load connections, a load element tolerance of ±3% and a short-term operating voltage tolerance of +5%. These specifications establish key operating parameters for equipment selection and test planning.

Manufacturing involves preliminary preparation and material selection, load module processing, control unit assembly, heat dissipation system construction, circuit wiring and enclosure assembly. The completed unit undergoes functional debugging and quality inspection, including testing under extreme environmental conditions as part of the stated production process.

Supporting Power Infrastructure Testing in Germany

Germany is an identified target market for the product, with potential applications in industrial power systems, data center infrastructure, generator testing facilities and power engineering projects.

As demand for dependable electrical infrastructure continues to make equipment testing an important part of commissioning and maintenance, high-capacity load banks provide a means of applying controlled electrical loads to compatible power sources. Testing can help operators evaluate equipment behavior under defined operating conditions and identify performance issues before equipment enters or returns to service.

Deyang Rata Technology's 2000 kW resistive load bank adds a high-capacity option to the company's power supply testing solutions, combining a staged loading arrangement, container-type construction and integrated cooling and control systems for industrial testing applications.

About Deyang Rata Technology Co., Ltd.

Deyang Rata Technology Co., Ltd. provides power supply testing solutions for electrical equipment and power infrastructure applications. Its product offerings support testing requirements associated with generator sets, backup power systems and industrial electrical installations.

For product information, contact Deyang Rata Technology Co., Ltd.

Gong Zhenhua

Deyang Rata Technology Co., Ltd.

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