MENAFN - EIN Presswire) KISSIMMEE, FL, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Community members can nominate and vote for their favorite local nonprofits through November 1Central Florida Lifestyle Magazine is inviting residents to recognize the nonprofit organizations making a difference in their communities through its Nonprofit Contest, running October 5 through November 1, 2026.The contest offers community members an opportunity to spotlight the local organizations they support while helping raise awareness of causes throughout Central Florida. Participants can nominate their favorite nonprofit and vote to help their chosen organization gain recognition.At the conclusion of the contest, the winning nonprofit will receive a portion of the proceeds raised, providing additional support for its work and community initiatives.By encouraging residents to celebrate the organizations making a positive impact, Central Florida Lifestyle Magazine aims to highlight the important role nonprofits play in strengthening communities across the region.Community members are encouraged to participate before the contest closes November 1.For updates about Central Florida Lifestyle Magazine's community initiatives and upcoming events, subscribe to the newsletter at centralfloridalifestyle/interested.About Central Florida Lifestyle MagazineCentral Florida Lifestyle Magazine covers the people, businesses, events and experiences shaping life throughout Central Florida, connecting readers with local news, community initiatives and regional happenings.

Melissa Donovan

Lifestyles CFL

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Central Florida Lifestyle Magazine Launches Nonprofit Contest to Support Local Organizations News Provided By Lifestyles CFL October 15, 2026, 05:43 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Human Rights, Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media



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