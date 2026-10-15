Central Florida Lifestyle Magazine Announces Return Of Elite Awards And Awards Gala

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) KISSIMMEE, FL, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Nominations for the 2026 awards open November 9, recognizing standout businesses, organizations and community leaders across Central FloridaCentral Florida Lifestyle Magazine is bringing back its Elite Awards and Awards Gala in 2026, celebrating the businesses, organizations and community leaders that help make Central Florida a vibrant place to live, work and connect.Returning this fall, the Elite Awards will recognize excellence across a range of local industries, from dining and hospitality to health, wellness, entertainment and community service. The awards offer established local favorites, emerging businesses and organizations an opportunity to showcase their work and gain recognition throughout the region.Nominations for the 2026 Elite Awards open November 9, inviting community members to recognize the people and places that make Central Florida special.This year's categories include:Best Local Influencer / Content CreatorBest New BusinessBest RestaurantBest Local Attraction / ExperienceBest Local Event / FestivalBest Family Health ProviderBest SpaBest Fitness/GymBest Specialized Medical ServicesBest NonprofitBest HotelBest Coffee ShopBest Wedding Venue/ServiceBest LawyerBest Local PodcastThe return of the Elite Awards reflects Central Florida Lifestyle Magazine's continued commitment to highlighting the people, businesses and organizations contributing to the region's growth, character and sense of community.Community members interested in participating or receiving updates about the awards can subscribe to the magazine's newsletter ahead of the nomination period.Nominations open November 9, 2026.For updates about the Elite Awards and Awards Gala, visit Central Florida Lifestyle Magazine's newsletter sign-up page.

Melissa Donovan

Lifestyles CFL

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Central Florida Lifestyle Magazine Announces Return of Elite Awards and Awards Gala News Provided By Lifestyles CFL October 15, 2026, 05:43 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media



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