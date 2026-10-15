CST Concludes The Global Space Connectivity & Sustainability Events 2026

CST Governor Haytham AlOhali delivers the opening address at the Global Space Connectivity & Sustainability Events 2026 in Riyadh, calling for stronger international cooperation to advance connectivity and safeguard orbital resources.

Industry leaders and international experts take part in the“Where Connectivity and Sustainability Meet” panel, exploring the shared future of satellite connectivity and space sustainability.

A visitor experiences a virtual reality demonstration at the event's interactive exhibition at CST headquarters, showcasing innovations in non-terrestrial networks and space-based solutions.

With More than 8000 Visitor and Participants

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, October 15, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Communications, Space and Technology Commission (CST) today concluded the Global Space Connectivity & Sustainability Events 2026 in Riyadh, with the participation and attendance of more than 8000 senior officials, industry leaders and experts, from October 12 to 14, 2026, under the theme“Connected Earth, Sustainable Space”.The Commission organized the event in partnership with the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), Under the patronage of H.E. Eng. Abdullah Amer AlSwaha, the Minister of Communications and Information Technology and the Chairman of the CST, in an exceptional edition that brought Connecting the World from the Skies Forum (NTN) and the Space Sustainability Forum (SSF) together under one umbrella. It was attended by an elite group of officials, decision-makers, experts and specialists in the telecommunications and Space fields from all around the world, with the participation of a number of experts, specialists and decision-makers, across 33 sessions and presentations, and with representatives of regulatory bodies, manufacturers, Space service providers, and research and academic institutions in attendance.Participants addressed ways of international cooperation to connect the unconnected, discussing challenges and exchanging experiences on the latest solutions. Experts and representatives of entities and companies also stressed the importance of international coordination to achieve Space sustainability and reduce Space debris. In the non-terrestrial networks track, they discussed the integration of satellites with 6G networks, direct-to-device (D2D) connectivity, spectrum policies and the road to the World Radiocommunication Conference (WRC-27), and High-Altitude Platform Stations (HAPS). Through the Space sustainability track, they reviewed the value of the Space economy and the importance of orbital sustainability, addressing congestion and managing Space debris, in addition to legal frameworks, international Space law and responsible Space governance, along with lunar communications and deep Space.CST and the Saudi Space Agency also announced, on the event platform, the names of the winning companies in the tracks of the SpaceUp global competition, which attracted more than 690 submissions from more than 50 countries and contributed to localizing more than 40 companies in Saudi Arabia. The winners are SARSATX from Saudi Arabia, Smart Orbits from Jordan, and Orbital Universe from Australia, in recognition of their innovative Space-based solutions.CST's Digital Regulatory Academy (DRA), in partnership with the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), held a specialized session on Space Communications & Satellite Regulation Masterclass, attended by 44 participants from 19 countries, aiming to build technical and regulatory capacity among member states and stakeholders in satellite communications, spectrum and orbit management, and non-terrestrial networks (NTN).A number of global and local experts and technology companies presented applied technical experiences on the event platform, including: Aramco Digital's presentation on how satellite connectivity can be used to enable critical communications services in remote areas; ATON's presentation of solutions for detecting and tracking Space objects and Space debris using ground-based telescopes and analytical software; Arabsat's presentation of the role of satellites in enabling non-terrestrial networks (NTN) by dynamically adjusting coverage and capacity, and Neo Space Group (NSG)'s presentation of the role of Space-based IoT in turning asset data in remote areas into actionable information, supporting critical operations, asset management and sustainability in harsh operating environments in Saudi Arabia. Project-S also presented an integrated solution to counter Space debris using Space-based radars that detect debris and achieve autonomous collision avoidance using artificial intelligence.An interactive exhibition was held at CST's headquarter, which hosted the event, showcasing through its pavilions the most prominent solutions and innovations presented by researchers, entrepreneurs and startups in non-terrestrial networks and Space-based solutions.It is worth noting that the global event was sponsored by Saudi National Bank as strategic sponsor, STC as digital enabler, SITE as technology sponsor, Neo Space Group as supporting sponsor, and the Saudi Space Agency as scientific sponsor. Holding the event in Riyadh is part of Saudi Arabia's efforts to support international dialogue on the future of Space connectivity and Space sustainability, and to enable innovation in this field.

Osamah Abdullah

The Communications, Space and Technology Commission

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CST Concludes the Global Space Connectivity & Sustainability Events 2026 News Provided By Manawar of Light October 15, 2026, 05:43 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Conferences & Trade Fairs, Environment, International Organizations, Technology, Telecommunications



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