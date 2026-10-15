K'taka BJP Thanks Centre For Forming Panel To Address Sugarcane Farmers' Demands

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, Oct 15 (IANS) Karnataka BJP President and MLA B.Y. Vijayendra on Thursday thanked the Centre for responding to the legitimate demands of sugarcane farmers in Karnataka and Maharashtra by constituting a high-level committee to examine their concerns.

In a statement, Vijayendra said the committee, headed by former NITI Aayog member Professor Ramesh Chand, was formed to find comprehensive solutions to the issues faced by sugarcane growers.

He expressed gratitude to Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Union Minister Pralhad Joshi for taking the farmers' demands seriously and responding to them positively.

Vijayendra said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government was firmly committed to ensuring that farmers receive fair prices for their produce and that their problems are addressed through lasting solutions.

The committee will work towards addressing key concerns, including the cost of sugarcane production, an increase in the minimum selling price (MSP) and transparency in weighing systems, he said.

Stating that the BJP and the NDA government at the Centre stood firmly with farmers, Vijayendra said they were committed to ensuring that sugarcane growers received appropriate support and justice.

Protecting farmers' interests, improving the well-being of their families and ensuring the sustainable growth of the agricultural sector remained the top priorities, he added.

It can be recalled that Union Minister Joshi said on Thursday that the Centre has taken swift steps to address the demands of sugarcane farmers and resolve issues in the sugar sector by constituting a joint committee headed by a former NITI Aayog member.

In a statement, Joshi said the Centre had acted within just two days of giving an assurance at a high-level meeting held in New Delhi earlier this week, demonstrating its commitment to addressing farmers' concerns.

The joint committee, headed by Professor Ramesh Chand, former member of NITI Aayog, will meet sugarcane farmers, particularly in Karnataka and Maharashtra, to assess their problems and understand the ground realities, he said.

The committee will hold consultations, conduct research and undertake a comprehensive assessment of the issues affecting the sugar sector. It will submit a detailed report containing specific recommendations to the Union government at the earliest, Joshi added.

The panel will conduct an in-depth study of various aspects of the sugar sector, including the demand for higher remunerative returns for sugarcane farmers, taking into account the cost of cultivation and other relevant factors.

Joshi said the Centre had responded promptly to the farmers' demands and initiated measures to find comprehensive solutions to the challenges facing sugarcane growers and the sugar industry.

It can also be noted that Union Minister Joshi had written to Karnataka Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, urging the state government to respond promptly to the demands of sugarcane farmers and take measures to safeguard their interests.

In the letter, Joshi referred to the detailed discussions held with sugarcane farmers and their representatives in New Delhi on October 12. Following the meeting, the farmers submitted a representation highlighting various issues they face in the state.

Joshi urged the Chief Minister to take immediate action on several demands, including an independent inspection of sugar recovery rates, transparent inspection of weighing machines, a review of the eight per cent deduction for mechanical harvesting and the announcement of the State Advisory Price (SAP) for sugarcane.

He called upon the state government to respond to the farmers' demands without delay and take appropriate steps to address their concerns.