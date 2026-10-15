CJP Row: Congress Slams 'BJP Trick', BJP Alleges Foreign Funding

Congress MP Pramod Tiwari on Thursday called American singer Mary Millben's remarks on Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) activist Abhijeet Dipke an“old trick” of the BJP, while Telangana BJP president N Ramchander Rao alleged that the CJP was receiving foreign funds to destabilise India.

Speaking to ANI in Delhi, Tiwari said, "This is an old trick used by PM Modi and the BJP, whenever there is a movement, they orchestrate such statements. Is this the first time they've done this? They've done it with so many people. Until something is authenticated and fully verified, sending 1-2 people to the airport to shout slogans won't stop anything."

"This movement, this is a movement to save the Constitution; it is a movement to save democracy. It is about protecting democracy, voting rights, the very essence of our democratic system," the Congress MP added.

He further alleged that the BJP could not conceal its political intentions despite its attempts to do so. "No matter how much the BJP engages in political fraud, or tries to hide its true political face, it can no longer remain concealed or suppressed," Tiwari said.

BJP Alleges Foreign Funding to 'Destabilise India'

Meanwhile, speaking in Hyderabad, Telangana BJP president N Ramchander Rao alleged that Millben had highlighted the involvement of US donors in funding CJP and claimed that foreign funds were being channelled into India to destabilise the country.

"Mary Millben disclosed that the Cockroach Janata Party is getting funds from America. A foreign fund is being pumped into India to destabilise the country and to carry out activities against Modi," Rao told ANI.

Drawing a parallel with the anti-CAA agitation, he alleged that a similar situation had emerged during the Shaheen Bagh protests and claimed that CJP was being used as a front organisation of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

"This we have seen earlier also; the Shaheen Bagh case also presented a similar situation while the CAA agitation was going on, and how they created communal clashes. And this time also, the CJP is being used, which is a front organisation of the AAP, showing how they are getting funds from foreign agencies, including those of George Soros," he alleged.

Mary Millben's Remarks on CJP Activist

Millben's remarks on Wednesday came amid the ongoing agitation seeking the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

In a post shared on X, the American singer claimed CJP activist Abhijeet Dipke's connections with US donors and accused him of lawlessness amid ongoing agitation against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar in India.

"Oh dear @abhijeet_dipke, the truth sets everybody free. Even you. And here's the truth: these US donors will drop you like a hot cake when you don't succeed. And you won't, because lawlessness never wins. Instead, take your US education, talent, and use it for good. Sit down with the PM @narendramodi and be a positive voice to advance India. The truth of your courage to do what's right lies in your next steps," Millben wrote.

She also urged Dipke to engage with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said the Prime Minister did not need American support, citing his support among Indian citizens.

“And the PM doesn't need American support. He has 1.5 billion beautiful Indian citizens who support him and have for 25 years, 12 years as PM, three consecutive terms. And will again in 2029. That's the truth,” Millben said.

Her remarks were a response to Dipke's post on X, in which he questioned the claimed involvement of foreign nationals in India's internal affairs and alleged that PM Modi was seeking American support to discredit his fellow citizens.

In a post on X, Dipke said,“Why is Modi seeking the support of Americans to discredit his own countrymen? Who gave foreign nationals the right to interfere in India's internal affairs? We are more than capable of dealing with our own issues. We don't need outsiders interfering in our country's affairs."

Dipke's post highlighted an interview article of Mary Millben titled“American singer Mary Millben urges Indian youth to rise against CJP, alleges US donors funding party.”

CJP Leaders Remanded to Judicial Custody

Meanwhile, a Special Executive Magistrate court at Delhi's Mandir Marg Police Station on Wednesday remanded CJP leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka to five days of judicial custody until October 19.

According to the court order, the two were remanded to custody after failing to furnish adequate surety required for their release. The magistrate also cited concerns over maintaining public peace and order.

The investigating officer informed the court that two FIRs had been registered at Parliament Street and Connaught Place police stations in connection with the alleged acts of the accused.

According to the police, inputs had been received that CJP workers, under the leadership of Das and Ranka, might create a disturbance at Jantar Mantar on October 13. Police alleged that the leaders and other workers reached the site after jumping over the premises of the JDU office, raised slogans, and created a disturbance.

The court observed that the material placed before it indicated a likelihood of the respondents disturbing peace and tranquillity and ordered their remand pending further proceedings. The matter has been listed for further inquiry on October 19. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)