New Odisha Governor Clarifies BJP Remark, Says He's Above Party Politics

New Governor Clarifies Stance on Party Politics

Newly appointed Odisha Governor Braj Mohan Ram on Thursday clarified his reported remarks about strengthening the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) organisation in the state, stating that he would work in coordination with everyone and was "now above party politics". Responding to reports that he had said he would work to strengthen the BJP's organisation in Odisha following his appointment as Governor, Braj Mohan Ram told ANI, "No, I did not say this. I said that I will work in coordination with everyone. I am now above party politics, but the party I belong to is my capital. I will always have affinity and love for that party. But I will not work for any particular party. Hum sabke hain, sab hamare hain..."

President Murmu Appoints Six New Governors

Earlier on October 12, President Droupadi Murmu appointed senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader from Jharkhand, Braj Mohan Ram, as the Governor of Odisha, along with five other appointments to gubernatorial positions across the country, according to an official announcement. The appointments include Om Prakash Mathur as Governor of Keralam, Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar as Governor of Tamil Nadu, Braj Mohan Ram as Governor of Odisha, Dr Sudha Yadav as Governor of Karnataka, Dr Dhal Singh Bisen as Governor of Uttarakhand, and Dushyant Gautam as Governor of Sikkim.

Odisha CM Bids Farewell to Outgoing Governor

Meanwhile, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi had bid farewell to outgoing Governor Dr Hari Babu Kambhampati and expressed gratitude for his contributions to the state's development. According to the Chief Minister's Office on Wednesday, Majhi appreciated Kambhampati's contributions to Odisha and wished him good health and happiness as he prepared to leave the state.

In a post on X, Chief Minister Majhi wrote, "Today, I met with the outgoing Governor, Dr. Hari Babu Kambhampati, and bade him farewell. On behalf of the people of Odisha, I extend my sincere gratitude for his guidance and contributions to the state's development journey. May Lord Jagannath bless him with good health, happiness, and prosperity."

"Accorded a warm farewell to the outgoing Governor. On behalf of the people of Odisha, I expressed my gratitude for his valuable contributions to the State. May Mahaprabhu Shri Jagannath bless him with good health and happiness," the post further read.

The farewell took place on October 14. Kambhampati was appointed Governor of Odisha on December 24, 2024, following the resignation of his predecessor, Raghubar Das. He took the oath of office on January 3, 2025, at Raj Bhavan in Bhubaneswar. The oath was administered by the then Chief Justice of the Orissa High Court, Justice Chakradhari Sharan Singh. (ANI)

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