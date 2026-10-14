Colombia Opens Embassy in West Jerusalem Amid Dispute Over City’s Status
(MENAFN) Colombia opened an embassy in West Jerusalem on Wednesday, becoming the tenth country to establish a diplomatic mission in the contested city, according to Israeli officials, despite longstanding international objections to recognizing Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.
The inauguration ceremony was attended by Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar, Colombian Foreign Minister Omar Bula Escobar and West Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Lion. Lion said Colombia’s decision brought the number of countries maintaining embassies in the western part of the city to ten.
The move follows the restoration of diplomatic relations between Colombia and Israel in August 2026. Colombia had severed ties with Israel in May 2024 under its previous government.
Jerusalem remains one of the most sensitive issues in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, with both sides claiming the city as their capital. Israel considers the entire city its capital, while Palestinians regard East Jerusalem, occupied by Israel in 1967, as the capital of a future Palestinian state.
Israel annexed East Jerusalem in 1980, a step that has not received international recognition. The city’s status remains disputed under international law and is closely linked to negotiations over a potential resolution to the conflict.
In August 1980, the UN Security Council adopted Resolution 478, rejecting Israeli measures intended to change Jerusalem’s character and status. The resolution also called on countries with diplomatic missions in the city to withdraw them.
Most governments have consequently maintained their embassies in Tel Aviv or nearby locations rather than Jerusalem, reflecting the international position that the city’s final status should be determined through negotiations.
According to the Israeli Foreign Ministry, the countries currently maintaining embassies in West Jerusalem include the United States, Guatemala, Honduras, Kosovo, Paraguay, Papua New Guinea, Fiji, Nauru and Somaliland. Somaliland’s status is particularly disputed, as Israel is the only country listed in the report as recognizing it as independent.
Colombia’s decision marks a further development in its renewed relations with Israel, while also drawing attention to the continuing international disagreement over Jerusalem’s status and the location of foreign diplomatic missions.
The inauguration ceremony was attended by Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar, Colombian Foreign Minister Omar Bula Escobar and West Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Lion. Lion said Colombia’s decision brought the number of countries maintaining embassies in the western part of the city to ten.
The move follows the restoration of diplomatic relations between Colombia and Israel in August 2026. Colombia had severed ties with Israel in May 2024 under its previous government.
Jerusalem remains one of the most sensitive issues in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, with both sides claiming the city as their capital. Israel considers the entire city its capital, while Palestinians regard East Jerusalem, occupied by Israel in 1967, as the capital of a future Palestinian state.
Israel annexed East Jerusalem in 1980, a step that has not received international recognition. The city’s status remains disputed under international law and is closely linked to negotiations over a potential resolution to the conflict.
In August 1980, the UN Security Council adopted Resolution 478, rejecting Israeli measures intended to change Jerusalem’s character and status. The resolution also called on countries with diplomatic missions in the city to withdraw them.
Most governments have consequently maintained their embassies in Tel Aviv or nearby locations rather than Jerusalem, reflecting the international position that the city’s final status should be determined through negotiations.
According to the Israeli Foreign Ministry, the countries currently maintaining embassies in West Jerusalem include the United States, Guatemala, Honduras, Kosovo, Paraguay, Papua New Guinea, Fiji, Nauru and Somaliland. Somaliland’s status is particularly disputed, as Israel is the only country listed in the report as recognizing it as independent.
Colombia’s decision marks a further development in its renewed relations with Israel, while also drawing attention to the continuing international disagreement over Jerusalem’s status and the location of foreign diplomatic missions.
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