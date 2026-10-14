Zelenskyy Says Washington Threatened to Halt Intelligence Sharing Over Russian Oil Strikes
(MENAFN) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Washington warned Kyiv that intelligence sharing could be suspended if Ukraine continued long-range attacks on Russian oil facilities, according to a media report published Wednesday.
In an interview released late Tuesday, Zelenskyy also challenged the Trump administration’s decision to temporarily ease sanctions on Russian diesel, arguing that the move would not reduce fuel prices. He rejected claims that Ukrainian strikes were responsible for the increase in diesel costs.
“Mostly people in the world know why their prices on any kind of energy, including diesel, raised up, why they increased. Because of Hormuz. Yes. Because of blocking the Strait of Hormuz,” Zelenskyy said.
The Ukrainian leader also said he learned about US President Donald Trump’s announcement of an energy ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine “through social (media),” referring to the statement Trump issued over the weekend.
Zelenskyy maintained that Ukraine’s attacks on Russian energy and logistics infrastructure were intended to weaken Moscow’s ability to sustain its military campaign. He said Kyiv remained committed to ending the war but would not stop targeting Russian facilities unless Russia also halted its attacks on Ukrainian energy infrastructure.
He further argued that Russian President Vladimir Putin only “understands force,” suggesting that easing restrictions on Russian diesel exports would not significantly affect domestic fuel prices because the available supply would be insufficient to bring prices down.
On Sunday, Trump announced through his Truth Social platform that Russia and Ukraine had agreed to an immediate halt to attacks against each other’s energy infrastructure.
Zelenskyy had earlier said that Ukraine was willing to suspend strikes on Russian oil refineries if Moscow stopped targeting Ukrainian energy facilities. He stressed that any reduction in hostilities would have to apply to both sides and be supported by guarantees.
The Kremlin has also addressed the proposed arrangement. Russian presidential spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said Monday that Moscow had no immediate comment on the potential halt to energy attacks, while confirming that contacts with Washington on the matter were continuing.
The latest remarks highlight differences over the conditions for a possible energy truce, as Kyiv maintains that any suspension of strikes must be reciprocal and Washington’s reported warning raises questions about the future of US intelligence support for Ukraine.
In an interview released late Tuesday, Zelenskyy also challenged the Trump administration’s decision to temporarily ease sanctions on Russian diesel, arguing that the move would not reduce fuel prices. He rejected claims that Ukrainian strikes were responsible for the increase in diesel costs.
“Mostly people in the world know why their prices on any kind of energy, including diesel, raised up, why they increased. Because of Hormuz. Yes. Because of blocking the Strait of Hormuz,” Zelenskyy said.
The Ukrainian leader also said he learned about US President Donald Trump’s announcement of an energy ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine “through social (media),” referring to the statement Trump issued over the weekend.
Zelenskyy maintained that Ukraine’s attacks on Russian energy and logistics infrastructure were intended to weaken Moscow’s ability to sustain its military campaign. He said Kyiv remained committed to ending the war but would not stop targeting Russian facilities unless Russia also halted its attacks on Ukrainian energy infrastructure.
He further argued that Russian President Vladimir Putin only “understands force,” suggesting that easing restrictions on Russian diesel exports would not significantly affect domestic fuel prices because the available supply would be insufficient to bring prices down.
On Sunday, Trump announced through his Truth Social platform that Russia and Ukraine had agreed to an immediate halt to attacks against each other’s energy infrastructure.
Zelenskyy had earlier said that Ukraine was willing to suspend strikes on Russian oil refineries if Moscow stopped targeting Ukrainian energy facilities. He stressed that any reduction in hostilities would have to apply to both sides and be supported by guarantees.
The Kremlin has also addressed the proposed arrangement. Russian presidential spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said Monday that Moscow had no immediate comment on the potential halt to energy attacks, while confirming that contacts with Washington on the matter were continuing.
The latest remarks highlight differences over the conditions for a possible energy truce, as Kyiv maintains that any suspension of strikes must be reciprocal and Washington’s reported warning raises questions about the future of US intelligence support for Ukraine.
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