President Of Tajikistan Heads To Azerbaijan For 7Th CICA Summit
This was reported by the press service of the President of Tajikistan.
President Emomali Rahmon was seen off at Dushanbe International Airport by the Chairman of the National Assembly (Majlisi Milli) and the Chairman of the Assembly of Representatives (Majlisi Namoyandagon) of the Supreme Assembly (Majlisi Oli) of Tajikistan, the Prime Minister, the First Deputy Head of the Executive Office of the President, and other officials.
The President is accompanied on the trip by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, the President's aides for foreign relations and economic affairs, the Secretary of the Security Council, and other officials.
The 7th Summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) will be held in Baku on October 15.
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