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Israeli President Isaac Herzog Arrives In Azerbaijan For Visit (PHOTO)


Date: 2026-10-14 08:32:24

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 14. President of the State of Israel Isaac Herzog arrived in Azerbaijan on October 14 to participate in the 7th Summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA).

The President of Israel was welcomed at Heydar Aliyev International Airport by Deputy Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Samir Sharifov and other official persons.









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Trend News Agency

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