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Progressive Reports September 2026 Results


Date: 2026-10-14 08:32:17

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MAYFIELD VILLAGE, OHIO, Oct. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) today reported the following results for the month and quarter ended September 30, 2026:

September Quarter
(millions, except per share amounts and ratios; unaudited) 2026 2025
 Change 2026 2025
 Change
Net premiums written $ 7,255 $ 7,128 2 % $ 22,301 $ 21,384 4 %
Net premiums earned $ 7,160 $ 6,827 5 % $ 21,869 $ 20,849 5 %
Net income $ 630 $ 305 107 % $ 2,542 $ 2,615 (3 ) %
Per share available to common shareholders $ 1.08 $ 0.52 109 % $ 4.37 $ 4.45 (2 ) %
Total pretax net realized gains (losses) on securities $ (231 ) $ 138 (267 ) % $ (170 ) $ 295 (158 ) %
Combined ratio 90.0 100.4 (10.4 ) pts. 88.7 89.5 (0.8 ) pts.
Average diluted equivalent common shares 581.7 588.2 (1 ) % 582.2 588.2 (1 ) %


September 30,
(thousands; unaudited)
 2026 2025 % Change
Policies in Force
Personal Lines
Agency – auto 11,347 10,630 7
Direct – auto 16,848 15,619 8
Special lines 7,390 6,980 6
Property 3,652 3,651 0
Total Personal Lines 39,237 36,880 6
Commercial Lines 1,252 1,198 5
Total 40,489 38,078 6


See Progressive's complete monthly earnings release for additional information.

About Progressive

Progressive Insurance® makes it easy to understand, buy and use car insurance, home insurance, and other protection needs. Progressive offers choices so consumers can reach us however it's most convenient for them - online at progressive.com, by phone at 1-800-PROGRESSIVE, via the Progressive mobile app, or in-person with a local agent.

Progressive provides insurance for personal and commercial autos and trucks, motorcycles, boats, recreational vehicles, and homes; it is a leading seller of personal auto, commercial auto, motorcycle, and boat insurance, and one of the top 15 homeowners insurance carriers in the United States.

Founded in 1937, Progressive continues its long history of offering shopping tools and services that save customers time and money, like Name Your Price®, Snapshot®, and HomeQuote Explorer®.

The Common Shares of The Progressive Corporation, the Mayfield Village, Ohio-based holding company, trade publicly at NYSE: PGR.

Company Contact:
Julianna Paterra, CFA
(719) 432-2509
...
The Progressive Corporation
300 North Commons Blvd.
Mayfield Village, Ohio 44143

Download PDF: Progressive September 2026 Complete Earnings Release


MENAFN14102026004107003653ID1111807723


GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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