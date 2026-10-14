AI Is Now A Defining Ethical Challenge For The Accountancy Profession

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) 61% ranked the use of AI as their top ethical challenge, according to new ACCA report

TORONTO, Oct. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ahead of Global Ethics Day on October 21, the latest survey by ACCA (the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants) has shown a dramatic increase in the number of accounting and finance professionals that rank AI use as the leading ethical challenge-cited by 61% of respondents, up from 32% in ACCA's 2024 survey.

According to the report, Navigating Ethics for Trust, both ethical leadership (43%) and ethical culture (39%) remain in respondents' top three ethical challenges. The 2026 survey draws on 1,178 responses from finance and accounting professionals across 135 countries, with roundtable discussions adding qualitative depth.

The report shows a profession that remains strongly grounded in the fundamental principles-but working in conditions that are becoming more pressured, complex, and difficult to navigate in practice. 50% of respondents agreed that ethical challenges have become more difficult to resolve in the last three years, and 53% report witnessing unethical behavior in that period.

Sarah Lane, Head of Ethics and Assurance at ACCA said:“The overall picture is one of a profession that remains ethically grounded, self-aware, and willing to adapt. Finance professionals are not asking for more rules, the fundamental principles remain the ethical anchor. They are asking for the tools, support, and guidance needed to apply the fundamental principles in an increasingly complex world.”

The report includes a toolkit that provides a practical 10-step process for applying the International Code of Ethics for Professional Accountants (IEBSA Code) in real situations.

Other key findings from the survey data include:

1. 89% agree ethical capability in the profession remains strong-but it depends on continuous professional development.

2. Trust in the profession is grounded in strong ethical standards (46%), transparency (38%), and independence (36%).

3. Enabling ethical behavior in practice is a shared responsibility-with ethical culture and leadership acting as core conditions for ethical action. In the survey, ethical leadership and ethical culture remained among the top ethical challenges in both 2024 and 2026.

Sarah Lane added:“Ethics has always been at the heart of the ACCA Qualification. We're stepping that up still further when we introduce our redesigned qualification next year, which has ethics integrated throughout to help future generations navigate emerging challenges.”

Access the report and toolkit here:



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