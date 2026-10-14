Volatus Aerospace To Acquire AISPECO, Expanding Proprietary Technology For Defence And Aerial Intelligence

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Acquisition combines commercially deployed sensor systems and mission software with Volatus' aviation operations, creating opportunities for higher-value services, technology sales and defence applications

MIRABEL, Quebec, Oct. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Volatus Aerospace Inc. (TSX: FLT | OTCQX: TAKOF | Frankfurt: ABB.F) ("Volatus" or the "Company"), a Canadian-headquartered global aerospace and defence company, today announced that it has entered into an agreement to acquire 100% of AISPECO Uab shares, a Vilnius, Lithuania-based developer and manufacturer of modular airborne sensor systems and proprietary flight-management software.

The acquisition advances Volatus' strategy of building a vertically integrated aerospace and aerial-intelligence business by bringing ownership of sensor platforms, control electronics and mission software into its existing aircraft operations, manufacturing capabilities and international customer network. By combining the aircraft, sensor technology and operational services within one organization, Volatus expects to capture greater value across aerial-intelligence missions, expand technology sales and develop additional capabilities for defence, security and infrastructure customers.

Acquisition Highlights



Owns the sensor layer: AISPECO's HELIUX pods, FOCUS AI-guided gimbal, CORE electronics and ROBINCOP software support multiple sensor types through a single platform certified for installation on more than 20 aircraft types. Two European patent applications are pending.

Commercial traction: Approximately 50 complete systems sold to customers across North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia and Australia.

Defence and surveillance traction: Active sales into defence and surveillance markets, including terrain mapping, forestry and border-monitoring applications.

Established revenue base: Fiscal 2025 revenue of approximately C$5.72 million, more than double fiscal 2024 revenue and expands Volatus' presence into the European market.

Financial contribution: AISPECO is expected to generate approximately C$10 million of revenue in fiscal 2027, with an Adjusted EBITDA margin of 8% to 12%, on a standalone basis before synergies. Synergies: Management estimates C$1.4 to C$2.6 million of annual cost and direct synergies by year two. It also estimates C$7 to C$12 million of incremental revenue and addressable-market opportunity from U.S. pipeline and utility access and European market access.



“AISPECO has built commercially deployed technology and engineering capabilities that would take years to replicate,” said Glen Lynch, Chief Executive Officer of Volatus.“By combining our aircraft operations with proprietary sensors and mission software, we can create new opportunities across commercial, infrastructure and defence markets.”

The acquisition also adds an engineering and manufacturing base in Vilnius, Lithuania, expanding Volatus' presence in Europe. Located in a NATO and EU member state, AISPECO complements Volatus' Canadian manufacturing capabilities and provides a platform for further growth in allied markets.

"Joining Volatus gives us the scale and market access to accelerate adoption of our technology," said Mantas Vaskela, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of AISPECO. "Together, we can bring more integrated and flexible aerial intelligence solutions to customers across defence, energy and critical infrastructure markets, offering greater capabilities and new options."

Transaction Details

Under the terms of the agreement, Volatus will pay base consideration of US$10.5 million, consisting of US$3.0 million in cash and US$7.5 million in Volatus common shares subject to adjustments under the acquisition agreement. Approximately 70% of the base consideration is payable in shares. The shares will be priced at the 20-day volume-weighted average trading price on the Toronto Stock Exchange as of October 13, 2026. Additional consideration of up to US$2.5 million is payable in cash or equity at the option of Volatus, upon achievement of specified financial, commercial and product-development milestones over three years.

Closing remains subject to customary conditions, including conditional approval of the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Investor Presentation and Webinar

An investor presentation describing the acquisition is available on the Company's website at . For more information, investors are invited to join a webinar on Thursday, October 15 at 4:30 p.m., ET for a short Q&A. Please register here: Webinar Registration - Zoom

About AISPECO

AISPECO is a Vilnius, Lithuania-based developer of aerial survey payload systems and flight management technology. Its HELIUX platform and ROBINCOP software enable the integration of multiple sensor technologies across a range of aircraft platforms, supporting applications including LiDAR mapping, utility inspection, pipeline surveillance, forestry, city mapping, transport infrastructure and other aerial data acquisition activities.

About Volatus Aerospace

Volatus Aerospace is a Canadian-headquartered global aerospace and defence company delivering intelligence and cargo solutions through piloted and remotely piloted aircraft systems. With operations, training programs and strategic partnerships spanning multiple continents, Volatus supports government, defence and commercial customers worldwide. The Company leverages advanced technologies, remote operations expertise and aviation experience to solve complex operational challenges in demanding environments.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains statements that constitute“forward-looking information” and“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding the plans, intentions, beliefs, and current expectations of the Company with respect to future business activities, events, developments and operating performance. Often, but not always, forward-looking information and forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as“plans”,“expects”,“is expected”,“budget”,“scheduled”,“estimates”,“forecasts”,“intends”,“anticipates”,“seeks”,“strategy” or“believes” or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or statements formed in the future tense or indicating that certain actions, events or results“may”,“could”,“would”,“might” or“will” (or other variations of the foregoing) be taken, occur, be achieved, or come to pass. Forward-looking information includes information regarding: (i) the business plans, business outlook and expectations of the Company; and (ii) expectations for other economic, business, and/or competitive factors.

Forward-looking information is based on currently available competitive, financial, and economic data and operating plans, strategies, or beliefs as of the date of this news release, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such factors may be based on information currently available to the Company, including information obtained from third-party industry analysts and other third-party sources, and are based on management's current expectations or beliefs. Any and all forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Investors are cautioned that forward-looking information is not based on historical facts but instead reflects expectations, estimates or projections concerning future results or events based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates of management considered reasonable at the date the statements are made. Forward-looking information and forward-looking statements reflect the Company's current beliefs and is based on information currently available to it and on assumptions it believes to be not unreasonable in light of all of the circumstances. In some instances, material factors or assumptions are discussed in this news release in connection with statements containing forward-looking information. Such material factors and assumptions include but are not limited to: the commercialization of drone flights beyond visual line of sight and potential benefits to the Company; and meeting the continued listing requirements of the TSX. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. The forward-looking information contained herein is made as of the date of this news release and, other than as required by law, the Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

Material assumptions include completion of the acquisition on the expected terms and timing; successful integration; retention of AISPECO's founders and key personnel; conversion of AISPECO's existing sales pipeline consistent with historical rates; an EUR/CAD exchange rate of 1.60; customer demand and procurement timing; and no material disruption to sensor and component supply.

Non-IFRS Measures

This news release refers to“Adjusted EBITDA” and“Adjusted EBITDA margin”, which are non-IFRS financial measures and ratios within the meaning of National Instrument 52-112. These measures do not have a standardized meaning under IFRS and may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. Volatus defines Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) before interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, adjusted for share-based compensation, acquisition and integration costs, foreign exchange gains and losses, and other non-recurring items. Adjusted EBITDA margin is Adjusted EBITDA divided by revenue. A reconciliation of the forward-looking Adjusted EBITDA margin for AISPECO to net income (loss) is not available without unreasonable effort, because of the uncertainty of items such as acquisition-related amortization, share-based compensation and foreign exchange.

AISPECO's financial information is prepared under Lithuanian accounting standards and subject to IFRS adjustments. Additional risk factors are described in the Company's public disclosure on SEDAR+. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information, which is made as of the date of this news release. Volatus undertakes no obligation to update it except as required by law.

No securities regulatory authority has either approved or disapproved of the contents of this news release. The Toronto Stock Exchange accepts no responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

For additional information, please contact:

Volatus Aerospace Inc.

Abhinav Singhvi, Chief Financial Officer

+1-833-865-2887

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