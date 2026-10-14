Prestige Consumer Healthcare To Release Fiscal 2027 Second Quarter Earnings Results
To participate in the live Internet webcast of the conference call, it can be accessed from the Investor Relations page of . To participate in the conference call via phone, participants may register for the call here to receive dial-in details and a unique pin. While not required, it is recommended to join 10 minutes prior to the event start.
A conference call replay will be available for approximately one week following completion of the live call and can be accessed on the Company's Investor Relations page.
About Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc.
Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE: PBH) is a leading consumer healthcare company growing trusted, category-defining brands. Headquartered in New York, the Company markets, sells, manufactures and distributes its products across the U.S., Canada, Australia, and select other international markets. Its diverse portfolio of iconic brands includes Breathe Right®, Monistat®, Summer's Eve®, BC®, Goody's®, Dramamine®, Fleet®, Hydralyte®, Gaviscon®, DenTek®, TheraTears®, Clear Eyes®, Compound W®, Dermal Therapy®, Chloraseptic®, Luden's®, Little Remedies®, Boudreaux's Butt Paste®, Nix®, and Debrox®, among others. Learn more at .CONTACT: Investor Relations Contact Phil Terpolilli, CFA, 914-524-6819...
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