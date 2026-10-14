Thrive Advances Nextgen 3.0 Platform With Vero AI Fabric To Power Intelligent, Integrated Service Delivery

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Powered by Palantir, Vero brings an intelligent business context layer across Thrive's cybersecurity, IT operations, and digital experience ecosystem

BOSTON, Oct. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thrive, a global technology outsourcing provider for cybersecurity, Cloud and IT managed services, today announced the latest advancements to NextGen 3.0, the next evolution of its managed services platform and service delivery model, bringing AI, cybersecurity, IT operations and digital employee experience together to deliver a more intelligent, integrated client experience. At its center is Vero by Thrive, an AI fabric developed with Palantir that connects intelligence and business context across Thrive's technology ecosystem, helping its experts access the right information faster, automate repeatable work and resolve client needs more efficiently and consistently.

The shift toward connected, AI-enabled service delivery comes as managed services take on a larger role in organizations' broader technology strategies. According to KPMG's 2026 Managed Services Outlook, 87% of U.S. companies say managed services are highly integrated into their digital transformation strategy, increasing expectations for providers like Thrive to help organizations manage and optimize technology across increasingly complex environments.

As businesses look to their providers to turn AI investment into practical results, Thrive is applying AI across the workflows behind service delivery, rather than limiting it to individual tools or use cases. As Thrive has begun deploying Vero's AI capabilities across its service delivery environment, it has seen a 19% reduction in time on task and a 36% increase in Advanced Work Assignment (AWA) routing, helping Thrive's experts work more efficiently and connect clients with the right resources faster.

“The real value of AI comes from understanding how the business works and applying that intelligence across the workflows behind it,” said Scott Steele, Chief Operating Officer at Thrive.“With NextGen 3.0, we're combining that context with automation and our engineers' expertise to improve the speed, quality and certainty of service delivery. We can automate the work that should be automated while giving our people better information to make faster, more informed decisions and focus their expertise where it matters most.”

From Isolated AI to Connected Workflows

While AI capabilities are increasingly embedded within individual enterprise technology platforms, managed services workflows can span multiple technologies, data sources, and teams. Vero provides the shared intelligence and business context needed to coordinate AI across that environment, grounding it in how Thrive and its clients actually operate and allowing Thrive to apply native AI, specialized agents, deterministic automation and human expertise where each is best suited.

The platform is already supporting automated case routing and knowledge creation and curation, with ServiceNow workflows connecting insights back into service delivery. Over time, Thrive plans to expand autonomous capabilities for repeatable tasks while using AI to equip engineers with better information for more complex work.

In one recent case, the platform surfaced historical incidents, knowledge articles and external technical documentation to help a senior engineer address an issue that previously could have required several days of research. The necessary guidance was generated in minutes, allowing the engineer to focus on testing and validating the solution before applying it within the customer environment.

A Modern Technology Ecosystem Built for Service Delivery

Building on Thrive's existing AI and automation foundation, NextGen 3.0 brings together its latest investments across cybersecurity, IT operations and digital employee experience, including:



AI and intelligent service delivery: Vero by Thrive, developed with Palantir, provides the intelligence and business context layer across the platform, while ServiceNow serves as Thrive's core platform of record and supports workflows across service delivery.

Digital employee experience (DEX): TeamViewer DEX provides insight into device and application performance, helping Thrive experts identify and address issues affecting employee productivity and experience.

Cybersecurity: Thrive's Cybersecurity Mesh Architecture connects security capabilities across the environment, complemented by recent NextGen platform investments in Elastic SIEM for security analytics and Cato Networks for Zero Trust access.

IT operations and endpoint management: NinjaOne supports endpoint management and helps Thrive maintain visibility into the health and consistency of technologies operating across client environments. Cloud management and optimization: HPE Morpheus underpins Thrive's support for seamless multi-cloud management and ongoing cost optimization across client environments.



Together, these capabilities allow Thrive to manage more of the client technology environment as one connected system, giving its experts greater visibility across IT, security and employee experience and helping them identify and address issues more proactively.

Bringing Enterprise-Grade Capabilities to the Mid-Market

For small and mid-sized organizations, independently building and integrating advanced AI, cybersecurity, automation and digital experience capabilities can require significant technology investment and specialized expertise. NextGen 3.0 brings those capabilities together through a managed environment, giving Thrive clients access to enterprise-grade technology and Thrive's technical and cybersecurity expertise without having to build and manage the ecosystem themselves.

“Mid-market IT teams shouldn't have to choose between enterprise-grade capabilities and a service model built for their specific needs,” added Steele.“NextGen 3.0 brings the technology, intelligence and expertise together for them, allowing clients to focus less on managing IT complexity and more on driving their businesses forward.”

For more information about Thrive, visit

About Thrive

Thrive is a NextGen 3.0 global technology outsourcing provider that empowers small and mid-market organizations to transform their technology into a strategic advantage. Offering a breadth of services from AI and cybersecurity to cloud, compliance, and traditional MSP/MSSP solutions, Thrive's team of seasoned experts develop strategies that standardize, scale, and automate technology to achieve outsized ROI. From advisory services to a 24×7×365 SOC and NOC, Thrive provides end-to-end IT and cybersecurity management so clients can focus on innovation and growth. With Thrive, your business is always supported and always secure. Learn more at or follow us on LinkedIn.

Contact:

V2 Communications for Thrive

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