Fiserv Surpasses 5 Million Clover Devices Shipped Worldwide

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Milestone reflects the scale of the Clover platform and continued client demand for integrated commerce capabilities

MILWAUKEE, Oct. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ: FISV), a leading global provider of payments and financial technology, today announced that it has surpassed five million Clover® devices shipped worldwide, marking continued adoption for its all-in-one business management platform.

The milestone reflects the value Fiserv delivers to businesses around the world by combining payment acceptance, software, hardware and value-added services on a single platform. Clover helps businesses manage critical operations, create stronger customer experiences and access capabilities that support growth in an increasingly connected commerce ecosystem. By helping businesses operate more efficiently, and serve customers more effectively, Clover enables the seamless, personalized experiences consumers increasingly expect.

Since reaching 1 million devices shipped worldwide in 2018, Fiserv has continued to expand the scale and reach of Clover:



1 million devices shipped worldwide as of 2018

2 million devices shipped worldwide as of 2021

3 million devices shipped worldwide as of 2023

4 million devices shipped worldwide as of 2025 5 million devices shipped worldwide as of 2026



“This milestone starts with our clients and the millions of businesses they serve,” said Takis Georgakopoulos, Chief Executive Officer, Fiserv.“Every Clover device connects a business to the broader capabilities of Fiserv, helping it accept payments, simplify operations and create better experiences for customers. Reaching 5 million devices shipped reflects the trust our clients place in Fiserv and strengthens our commitment to delivering the innovation, reliability, and scale they need to compete, grow, and succeed as commerce evolves.”

Clover gives businesses the flexibility to bring together payment acceptance, business management and customer engagement capabilities through an integrated platform. Its hardware, software and services can support a range of operational needs and commerce experiences, helping businesses manage more of their operations in one place.

For more information about Clover, visit

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ: FISV), a Fortune 500 company, is a global leader uniting commerce and finance. The company powers sustained growth and innovation at scale for financial institutions and businesses worldwide across payments, account processing, digital banking, merchant acquiring, network services, e-commerce, and Clover®, the all-in-one business management platform. Fiserv is a member of the S&P 500® Index and one of FORTUNE® America's Most Innovative Companies. Visit fiserv.com and follow on social media for more information and the latest company news.

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