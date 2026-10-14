SEALSQ To Unveil And Demonstrate Two New Quantum-Resistant Chips And A Post-Quantum ASIC Design Concept At Electronica 2026 Hall C6, Booth 670

SEALSQ Corp (NASDAQ: LAES) ("SEALSQ" or "Company"), a company that focuses on developing and selling Semiconductors, PKI, and Post-Quantum technology hardware and software products, today announced its participation in electronica 2026, November 10 - 13, 2026 at Trade Fair Center Messe Munich, Germany. SEALSQ, together with its subsidiary IC'Alps, will exhibit in Hall C6, Booth 670.

Electronica is the world's leading trade fair for the electronics industry. Held in Munich every two years since 1964, the last edition drew more than 3,480 exhibitors from 58 countries and over 80,000 visitors from 113 countries. It is where component makers, device manufacturers and system designers come to decide what goes into the next generation of connected products.

SEALSQ will take part in the electronica conference program. On Wednesday, November 11, from 4:30 to 5:15 p.m., the Company joins NXP and Infineon for the roundtable “Physical AI at the Edge for Industrial Security” at the IIoT Forum .

On Friday, November 13, at 11:50 a.m., SEALSQ will give a keynote at the Embedded Systems World Forum, “Embedding certified secure hardware to simplify migration to post-quantum security standards.”

Live interactive demonstrations

The booth will run live demonstrations across automotive, medical, smart energy, smart home and access-control applications, showing how secure semiconductors, PKI, device provisioning and custom ASIC design can build trusted products from the chip up. Visitors will also see a quantum-computer mock-up from Quobly, SEALSQ's silicon quantum-computing partner.

New Quantum Resistant Products

This year SEALSQ will unveil and demonstrate three developments for the post-quantum transition:



VaultIC409, a quantum-ready secure element built on the QS7001 platform, which is undergoing Common Criteria EAL5+ certification. It combines a hardware Root of Trust, cryptographic agility and dedicated acceleration for both classical and post-quantum algorithms, including ML-KEM and ML-DSA, with an SPI interface sized for the larger keys and certificates those algorithms require. It is aimed at the same markets as VaultIC408, including smart meters, industrial gateways and connected devices, and will be shown at the booth through a TLS 1.3 demonstration. Engineering samples are planned for the second quarter of 2027.

QVault TPM, a post-quantum Trusted Platform Module that brings the Trusted Computing Group's post-quantum command set into silicon. ML-DSA and ML-KEM keys are generated and kept on-chip, alongside RSA and ECC, so manufacturers can anchor secure boot, device identity and attestation in hardware while migrating toward quantum-resistant cryptography. The product line is on a certification path covering FIPS 140-3 and TCG. wolfSSL has added wolfTPM support for QVault, so those post-quantum operations can be called from a widely used embedded TLS stack rather than from a proprietary interface. QASIC, a post-quantum ASIC design offer developed by IC'Alps, SEALSQ's Grenoble and Toulouse-based ASIC design subsidiary. Since joining the Group in August 2025, IC'Alps has brought its analog, digital and mixed-signal design expertise into SEALSQ's post-quantum roadmap with its functional safety and energy efficiency experience for mission critical applications. QASIC is the result: an accelerated design path for manufacturers that need quantum-resistant security built into a custom chip rather than added later.



“Electronica is where embedded decisions get made,” said Gweltas Radenac, Product Marketing Director at SEALSQ.“We are bringing the chips and the live demos to Hall C6 so manufacturers can see what a quantum-ready Root of Trust looks like before they lock their next design.”

“At Electronica we are showing what QASIC truly represents: not another catalog chip, but a new approach to designing trusted custom semiconductors,” said David Fresneau, Strategic Marketing Director at IC'Alps.“QASIC combines IC'Alps' expertise in analog, digital and mixed-signal ASIC design, functional safety, and ultra-low-power architectures with SEALSQ's proven cybersecurity technologies and post-quantum cryptographic solutions. Together, we enable quick and efficient development of application-specific semiconductors for customers that are secure by design, cyber-resilient, and optimized for the performance, power, safety, and lifecycle requirements of demanding markets such as automotive, medical, industrial, and critical infrastructure.”

About SEALSQ:

SEALSQ is a leading innovator in Post-Quantum Technology hardware and software solutions. Our technology seamlessly integrates Semiconductors, PKI (Public Key Infrastructure), and Provisioning Services, with a strategic emphasis on developing state-of-the-art Quantum Resistant Cryptography and Semiconductors designed to address the urgent security challenges posed by quantum computing. As quantum computers advance, traditional cryptographic methods like RSA and Elliptic Curve Cryptography (ECC) are increasingly vulnerable.

SEALSQ is pioneering the development of Post-Quantum Semiconductors that provide robust, future-proof protection for sensitive data across a wide range of applications, including Multi-Factor Authentication tokens, Smart Energy, Medical and Healthcare Systems, Defense, IT Network Infrastructure, Automotive, and Industrial Automation and Control Systems. By embedding Post-Quantum Cryptography into our semiconductor solutions, SEALSQ ensures that organizations stay protected against quantum threats. Our products are engineered to safeguard critical systems, enhancing resilience and security across diverse industries.

For more information on our Post-Quantum Semiconductors and security solutions, please visit .

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning SEALSQ Corp and its businesses. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our business strategy, financial performance, results of operations, market data, events or developments that we expect or anticipate will occur in the future, as well as any other statements which are not historical facts. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, no assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to have been correct. These statements involve known and unknown risks and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates which are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Important factors that, in our view, could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include SEALSQ's ability to continue beneficial transactions with material parties, including a limited number of significant customers; market demand and semiconductor industry conditions; and the risks discussed in SEALSQ's filings with the SEC. Risks and uncertainties are further described in reports filed by SEALSQ with the SEC.

SEALSQ Corp is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

SEALSQ Corp.

Carlos Moreira

Chairman & CEO

Tel: +41 22 594 3000

... SEALSQ Investor Relations (US)

The Equity Group Inc.

Lena Cati

Tel: +1 212 836-9611

...





