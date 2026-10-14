Propanc Biopharma Announces Publication Of Pilot Study Demonstrating Potent Anti-Tumor Efficacy Of PRP Pancreatic Proenzyme Formulation In Pancreatic & Ovarian Cancer

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Scientific Reports Paper Shows Synergistic Trypsinogen/Chymotrypsinogen A Combination (1:6) Inhibits Angiogenesis, Migration, Invasion and EMT While Delivering Significant Tumor Reduction in Orthotopic Models and Encouraging Survival Signals in Advanced Patients

MELBOURNE, Australia, Oct. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Propanc Biopharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: PPCB) (“Propanc” or the“Company”), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel treatments for chronic diseases including recurrent and metastatic cancer, today announced the publication of a peer-reviewed pilot study in Scientific Reports (Nature Publishing Group) titled“A formulation of pancreatic pro-enzymes provides potent anti-tumor efficacy: a pilot study focused on pancreatic and ovarian cancer.”

The study evaluates PRP, the Company's proprietary fixed-ratio combination of the pancreatic proenzymes Trypsinogen and Chymotrypsinogen A (1:6). Across 24 human cancer cell lines, the 1:6 ratio demonstrated synergistic growth inhibition relative to other ratios. In summary:



Anti-angiogenic activity: PRP dose-dependently blocked tube formation by human umbilical vein endothelial cells without affecting viability. In the in vivo AngioChamberTM assay, PRP reduced bFGF-driven fibrous capsule formation by 57% versus induction controls.

Anti-metastatic effects: PRP significantly inhibited cell migration in wound-healing assays (pancreatic, ovarian, melanoma and colon lines) and produced near-complete, dose-dependent blockade of invasion through Matrigel in pancreatic and colon cancer cells.

EMT reversal: In BxPC3 pancreatic and A2780 ovarian cells, PRP increased epithelial marker E-cadherin while decreasing mesenchymal markers N-cadherin, Slug and vimentin. Immunofluorescence confirmed increased membrane localization of E-cadherin and β-catenin.

Orthotopic efficacy: Daily intravenous PRP produced an 85.9% reduction in mean tumor weight in a syngeneic orthotopic pancreatic (Pan02) model at the higher dose and ~50% tumor-weight inhibition in an orthotopic ovarian (A2780) model across two dose levels. Treatment was well tolerated with no treatment-related adverse clinical events. Clinical signals via UK Specials Scheme: In 46 patients with advanced, mostly metastatic cancers of various origins treated with a rectal proenzyme formulation, 19 patients (41.3%) survived longer than predicted life expectancy. Across the cohort, mean survival was 9.0 months versus a mean expected survival of 5.6 months (p < 0.05). No severe or serious adverse events related to rectal administration, hematologic toxicity, or allergic reactions were observed.



“The data published in Scientific Reports provide clear evidence that our synergistic PRP formulation can inhibit key drivers of tumor progression-angiogenesis, invasion and epithelial-to-mesenchymal transition-while delivering meaningful tumor growth suppression in relevant orthotopic models,” said Dr. Ralf Brandt, Propanc's Research and Development Director.“The encouraging survival extension observed in the UK Specials program, together with the favorable tolerability profile, supports continued development of PRP as a differentiated, non-cytotoxic approach for patients with advanced pancreatic adenocarcinoma and epithelial ovarian cancer.”

PRP is designed as a long-term therapy to reduce the risk of tumor recurrence and metastasis-the primary cause of death in solid tumors. The Company's initial target indications include pancreatic, ovarian and refractory prostate cancers, areas of high unmet need with limited durable treatment options.

About Propanc Biopharma, Inc.

Propanc Biopharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: PPCB) is developing a novel approach to preventing cancer recurrence and metastasis by targeting and eradicating cancer stem cells through proenzyme activation. The Company's lead product candidate, PRP, is designed to address the underlying drivers of cancer proliferation and spread.

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Propanc Biopharma, Inc.

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