UC Asset (UCASU) Closer To Launch Its $5M Reg-A Raise After Broker Dealer Engagement And Blue Sky Compliance

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ATLANTA, Oct. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UC Asset LP (OTCQB: UCASU) announced today that it has retained Rialto Markets LLC as the broker-dealer for its planned $5 million secondary public offering and nearly completed its Blue Sky compliance filing.

Management Chose Railto Based on Its Industry Ranking

Rialto Markets LLC, a FINRA-member broker-dealer licensed in all 50 states and Puerto Rico, supports companies raising capital through Regulation A+, Regulation CF, and Regulation D offerings. It provides the administrative and compliance infrastructure needed to receive and process investments and issue equity and debt securities online to retail and accredited investors.

“We chose to work with Rialto primarily because, according to publicly available information, Reg A issuers who worked with Rialto raised more than $77 million in 2025. In terms of total capital raised by its Reg A clients, Rialto ranked as the 2nd largest among similar Reg A service providers,” said Larry Wu, founder of UC Asset.

The“publicly available information” referenced above is from the 2025 Investment Crowdfunding Annual Report published by KingsCrowd.com.

As a service provider, Rialto does not participate in capital raising for this offering, nor does it endorse it. However, Wu believes that it will help UC Asset to operate this offering more efficiently and productively by working with an industry leader.

Completing Blue Sky Compliance

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) qualified UC Asset's offering circular for the secondary public offering on August 24. According to the offering circular, UC Asset plans to issue up to $5 million of preferred shares carrying an 8% annual preferred dividend. The company expects to use most of the capital raised to acquire additional cannabis properties.

During the six weeks since the SEC qualified its offering circular, UC Asset has, under the requirement of Blue Sky Compliance, filed the required notices in nearly all 50 states and Puerto Rico. Filings in Arkansas and Georgia remain outstanding.

“At this time, we do not expect to offer our securities in Arkansas because of the complexity of the state's Regulation A requirements,” said Larry Wu, founder of UC Asset.“We are continuing to work with the appropriate authority to determine how to submit our filing in Georgia.”

UC Asset expects the filings to take effect within the next few weeks, clearing the way for the company to offer its preferred shares in those states and Puerto Rico.

About UC Asset LP

UC Asset LP is a limited partnership formed for the purpose of investing in real estate with innovative strategies. For more information about UC Asset, please visit: .

Disclaimer:

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