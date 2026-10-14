Aware Sets Third Quarter 2026 Webcast For Wednesday, October 28, 2026, At 5:00 P.M. Eastern Time
Aware management will host the webcast presentation, followed by a question-and-answer session.
Date: Wednesday, October 28, 2026
Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern time (2:00 p.m. Pacific time)
Webcast: Register Here
Interested parties may submit questions in advance of the webcast by emailing ...
The presentation will be made available for replay in the investor relations section of the Company's website. The audio recording will be available for approximately 90 days following the live event.
About Aware
Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ: AWRE) is a proven global leader in biometric orchestration and identity solutions. Its Awareness Platform transforms biometric data into actionable intelligence, empowering organizations to verify identities and prevent fraud with speed, accuracy, and confidence. Designed for mission-critical enterprise environments, the platform delivers intelligent, scalable architecture, real-time insights, and reliable security-ensuring precise identification when every millisecond matters. Aware is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts. To learn more, visit our website or follow us on LinkedIn and X.
Aware is a registered trademark of Aware, Inc.
CONTACT
Investor Contact
David Traverse
781-687-0300
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