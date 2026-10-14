Neovolta Signs $10M Battery Pack Agreement With Lion Power, Expanding Its Diverse C&I Platform

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Master Supply Agreement establishes a binding minimum purchase commitment of nearly $10 million through 2027, including initial purchase orders of more than $4 million, with multiple MWh shipping in Q4 2026.

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NeoVolta Inc. (NASDAQ: NEOV) (“NeoVolta” or the“Company”), a U.S.-based energy technology company delivering scalable energy storage solutions, today announced that its subsidiary, NeoVolta Power LLC (“NeoVolta Power”), has entered into a Master Supply Agreement (“MSA”) with Lion Power LLC (“Lion Power”), a Greenville, South Carolina-based provider of autonomous power management systems. The agreement reflects NeoVolta's strategy of selectively extending its energy storage capabilities into complementary markets within its broader, diverse commercial and industrial customer base.

The MSA establishes a binding minimum purchase commitment valued at nearly $10 million at base contract pricing, for delivery through 2027. NeoVolta Power has already received initial purchase orders valued at more than $4 million, with multiple MWh of battery capacity shipping in Q4 2026.The initial shipments are expected to mark NeoVolta Power's first commercial and industrial deliveries. The battery packs will support Lion Power's PowerBaseTM, an Autonomous Power Management (APM) system that helps facility operators cut peak energy demand, lower energy costs, and simplify power infrastructure..

“We're excited to welcome Lion Power as a strategic customer,” said Steve Bond, President of NeoVolta Power.“PowerBaseTM is a strong technical fit for our battery management and manufacturing capabilities, and this agreement reflects the confidence Lion Power has placed in our quality and our ability to deliver at scale. We look forward to supporting their growth as we begin shipments this quarter.”

“iPotisEdge batteries have powered ionCore for five years and earned our customers' trust for quality and durability. Now NeoVolta Power is giving us a dependable source as demand grows,” said Michael Walker, Co-Founder and VP of Engineering of Lion Power.

Diversifying Across C&I Markets.

“We're beginning to see momentum as purchase orders start to come in, which speaks to the strength of demand for our products and the confidence our customers have in NeoVolta,” said Ardes Johnson, Chief Executive Officer of NeoVolta Inc.“Diversification is an important part of our strategy - our C&I business spans a wide and varied set of end markets, and this partnership with Lion Power is a good example of the kind of complementary opportunity that diversity allows us to pursue, without pulling focus from our core utility-scale and C&I business.”

About NeoVolta

NeoVolta is an innovator in energy storage solutions dedicated to advancing reliable, high-performance power infrastructure for residential, commercial, and utility applications. With a focus on scalable technology, domestic manufacturing, and strategic partnerships, NeoVolta is positioned to support the accelerating transition toward resilient energy systems.

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About Lion Power

Lion Power, based in Greenville, South Carolina, is the originator of Autonomous Power Management (APM) for material-handling fleets. Its PowerBaseTM system stores and charges a shared pool of lithium batteries and robotically exchanges a depleted battery for a fully charged one in under two minutes, with no manual handling, so forklift fleets can run around the clock. A single PowerBaseTM supports up to 180 trucks in under 750 square feet, a fraction of a conventional battery room, while managing charging to reduce utility peak-demand charges. At the time of publication, PowerBaseTM is live at over 25 sites and has completed more than 650,000 battery exchanges.

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Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the statements in this release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements include, among others, statements regarding the Master Supply Agreement with Lion Power, including the minimum purchase commitment and the timing and quantity of deliveries in quarterly tranches through 2027; the fulfillment, timing, and value of initial purchase orders and expected shipments in calendar Q4 2026. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, expectations may prove to have been materially different from the results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The Company has attempted to identify forward-looking statements by terminology including "believes," "estimates," "anticipates," "expects," "plans," "projects," "intends," "potential," "may," "could," "might," "will," "should," "approximately," or other words that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, including those discussed under Item 1A. Risk Factors in the Company's most recently filed Form 10-K and updated from time to time in its Form 10-Q filings and in its other public filings with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements contained in this release speak only as of its date. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release to reflect events or circumstances occurring after its date or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events

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