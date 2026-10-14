Star Equity Holdings To Present At The LD Micro Main Event On October 20

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) OLD GREENWICH, Conn., Oct. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: STRR and STRRP) ("Star" or the "Company"), a diversified holding company, announced today that its management team will present at the LD Micro Main Event, which will take place from October 19-21, 2026 in Los Angeles.

Star's main presentation is scheduled for Tuesday, October 20, at 9:30am PT/12:30pm ET. Investors can access the live presentation by clicking here.

Management will also host one-on-one meetings with investors during both days.

Investors can download a PDF copy of the presentation by visiting Star's Investor Relations section of the website .

About Star Equity Holdings, Inc.

Star Equity Holdings, Inc. is a diversified holding company that seeks to build long-term shareholder value by acquiring, managing, and growing businesses with strong fundamentals and market opportunities. Its current structure comprises four segments: Building Solutions, Business Services, Energy Services, and Investments. For more information visit .

Building Solutions

The Building Solutions division operates in three specialties: (i) modular building manufacturing; (ii) structural wall panel and wood foundation manufacturing, including building supply distribution operations; and (iii) glue-laminated timber (glulam) column, beam, and truss manufacturing.

Business Services

The Business Services division provides flexible and scalable recruitment solutions to a global clientele, servicing organizations at all levels, from entry-level positions to the C-suite. The division focuses on mid-market and enterprise organizations worldwide, partnering consultatively with talent acquisition, HR, and procurement leaders to build diverse, high-impact teams and drive business success.

Energy Services

The Energy Services division engages in the rental, sale, and repair of downhole tools used in the oil and gas, geothermal, mining, and water-well industries.

Investments

The Investments division manages and finances the Company's real estate assets as well as its investment positions in private and public companies.

For more information contact:

The Equity Group

Lena Cati

Senior Vice President

212-836-9611

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