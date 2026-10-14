U.S. Black Chambers' NO CAP Campaign Hits 2,234% Of Benchmark Goal Using Digital Culture Group's AI Political Audience Intelligence Tool, Trailblazer, And The Agency By Color Vision's Community

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Trailblazer, Digital Culture Group's AI political audience intelligence tool, and The Agency by Color Vision's 100,000+ members put USBC's NO CAP message in front of the small business owners with the most at stake.

ATLANTA, Oct. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digital Culture Group (DCG), an award-winning ad tech company offering precision-driven omnichannel advertising powered by real-time audience intelligence, today announced results from the 'NO CAP: Credit Is Capital' campaign, conducted in partnership with The Agency by Color Vision on behalf of U.S. Black Chambers, Inc. (USBC).

Running August 18 through September 30, 2026, the campaign delivered:



1,656 page visits to usbcnocap.com at $18.12 per visit, 475% of the nonprofit display benchmark goal Top display ad groups driving visits for just $3.85 each, 2,234% of benchmark

NO CAP was built to arm small business owners, founders and consumers with the tools to become bankable and the voice to protect access to credit in Washington. As the campaign evolved, its mission expanded beyond credit education into a broader advocacy effort opposing a proposed federal cap on credit card interest rates that USBC and other small business advocates warn would eliminate or limit credit lines for as many as 85% of Americans.

The multi-channel strategy put USBC's message in front of small business owners and founders during a pivotal stretch for the proposed cap, sending them to usbcnocap.com, where they could take USBC's Bankability Lessons, share their credit stories, and tell Congress to oppose the cap.

The campaign showed that when cultural intelligence is applied to policy advocacy, organizations can turn cultural attention into measurable engagement, transforming a credit-education message into a trackable push to protect small business access to capital.

Inside Trailblazer: How DCG Mapped America's Small Business Advocates

Using TrailblazerTM, DCG's political and advocacy intelligence module within its Audience Resonance IndexTM (ARI), DCG identified USBC's highest-intent advocacy segments. Built for political campaigns, public affairs and issue-based advocacy, Trailblazer analyzed financial behaviors, civic engagement and issue alignment to surface three audience profiles most ready to act on the NO CAP message:



Black Entrepreneurs & Founders

Black Business Owners Financially-Engaged Business Audience



ARI predicted Black Entrepreneurs & Founders as the campaign's primary growth audience, and in market it led all audiences with 526 page visits at a $12.36 cost per visit, 696% of benchmark. ARI also predicted a 32% overlap between Black Entrepreneurs & Founders and Black Business Owners, supporting shared messaging and budget consolidation in future flights. Those predictive insights were activated through programmatic display, streaming audio and CTV placements, featuring small business owners. Alongside the Trailblazer segments, DCG scaled reach with its lookalike audiences and activated first-party audiences from The Agency by Color Vision's 100,000+ member community, extending NO CAP to people who already trust Color Vision's voice, all driving to USBC's“Tell Congress” advocacy hub.

“USBC's NO CAP initiative addresses an issue with direct consequences for business growth, access to capital and long-term economic opportunity. Trailblazer identified our primary growth audience before launch, and that audience led every segment in page visits and cost per visit,” said Crystal Foote, Founder and Head of Partnerships at Digital Culture Group.“When you understand what matters to an audience before you spend a dollar, you stop paying for the wrong impressions. Our top display audiences delivered page visits at 2,234% of the benchmark goal.”

From Impressions to Impact: Campaign Results

Activated across programmatic display, streaming audio and CTV, the campaign delivered:



$18.12 cost per visit, 475% of the $86 nonprofit display benchmark goal*, making the campaign 4.7x more efficient than benchmark

Display drove 2,897 clicks, delivering 120% of the click-through rate benchmark goal, with Black Business Owners leading at 957 clicks and 187% of the CTR benchmark goal

CTV video completion reached 102.5% of the benchmark goal

The Agency by Color Vision's first-party audiences added 148 page visits, with display reaching them at 637% of the cost-per-visit benchmark goal (6.4x more efficient) The three Trailblazer audiences drove 1,387 page visits at 610% of the cost-per-visit benchmark goal (6.1x more efficient)



“This fight is personal for the women in our community, and the results show it,” said Mia Davis, Founder, The Agency by Color Vision.“Bringing our first-party audiences into DCG's Trailblazer targeting put the NO CAP message in front of people who already trust us, and they didn't just see it, they clicked through to learn more. That partnership gave our community a real stake in an issue that will shape the next generation of Black business owners.”

“Credit is capital, and this campaign proved our community is paying attention,” said Tiffany Murphy, Head of Marketing & Media, U.S. Black Chambers, Inc.“In just six weeks, NO CAP drove more than 1,600 visits to our advocacy hub, led by the Black business owners and founders who would feel a rate cap first. This issue isn't theoretical for them. The Agency by Color Vision and DCG helped us put real weight behind NO CAP, and we intend to keep it there through the next legislative window.”

In a moment when small business policy fights compete for attention against a crowded legislative calendar, Digital Culture Group is positioning cultural intelligence and predictive resonance as the next competitive advantage for advocacy campaigns, showing that audience understanding can turn attention into measurable advocacy engagement.

To learn more about ARI Trailblazer, visit

*Benchmark: M+R Benchmarks 2025, average nonprofit display cost per lead ($86). NO CAP cost reflects cost per page visit to usbcnocap.com. Percent of benchmark = benchmark cost / actual cost.

About Digital Culture Group (DCG)

Digital Culture Group is an award-winning ad tech company powering authentic audience connections through data, AI, culture, and innovation. We help advertisers and agencies uncover untapped insights, craft resonant strategies, and activate media that delivers lasting impact. Our evolving platform is built by bold thinkers and driven by an audience-first approach, fusing emotional intelligence with data precision to navigate an increasingly complex digital world. From enterprise brands to emerging disruptors, we deliver big-picture thinking and measurable results at every stage. Get in touch to learn more at ...p.

About The Agency by Color Vision

The Agency by Color Vision is the marketing collective of Color Vision, a woman-led empowerment organization founded by Mia Davis to advance fairness and equity in the creative industries. The Agency brings together dynamic women of color specializing in marketing, strategy, digital and social content, branded entertainment, production, live events and civic engagement, helping brands tell authentic stories and build socially and culturally aware campaigns. Through national conferences, scholarships, mentorship programs and special events, Color Vision provides women of color the training, resources and opportunities to thrive in employment, business and higher education. Learn more at .

About U.S. Black Chambers Inc.

U.S. Black Chambers, Inc. (USBC) provides committed, visionary leadership and advocacy in the realization of economic empowerment. Through the development of resources and initiatives, USBC supports African American Chambers of Commerce and business organizations in their work of developing and growing Black enterprises. Known as the national voice of Black business, USBC represents a network of more than 100 Black chambers and small business associations across the country. Learn more at .

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