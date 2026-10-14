Moburst Appoints Etgar Shpivak As VP Of Marketing

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Performance marketer and startup founder will lead marketing across Moburst and its house of brands

NEW YORK, Oct. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Moburst, a global leader in digital marketing, today announced the appointment of Etgar Shpivak as vice president of marketing. Based in Israel, Shpivak will lead marketing for Moburst and its house of brands, helping shape the company's growth plans for 2027.

The announcement comes as Moburst deepens its investment in AI. That includes the introduction of Growth Labs, its AI product unit, and the launches of Answerburst, a dedicated answer engine optimization practice for AI-generated answers, and Intercept, an AI-powered social listening platform that turns buying-intent posts into sales leads in real time. Shpivak will help carry that momentum forward. In his role, he will accelerate marketing efforts for the agency, sharpen the positioning of its house of brands and put new AI tools and processes to work, both inside the company and for clients, to keep Moburst out front in AI adoption and development.

"We are building the agency the market will need in 2028, and we intend to get there first. Etgar has built and sold an AI ad tech company, and he knows how to make marketing perform. With him leading marketing across every Moburst brand, we can put AI at the center of how we win and grow clients in 2027 and beyond," said Gilad Bechar, founder and CEO of Moburst.

Shpivak comes from a performance marketing background. He co-founded Fixel in 2017 and served as its CEO. Fixel built an automated segmentation tool that used AI to create audiences that improve performance, years before generative AI went mainstream. Logiq, a publicly traded U.S. company, acquired Fixel in October 2020, and Shpivak stayed on as CEO until 2023. In the years since, he has built a privacy compliance company for gaming apps and an AI agency dedicated to small businesses, and he has advised early-stage founders on building their marketing process between the seed and Series A stages.

Earlier in his career, Shpivak was vice president of marketing at Neema, where he took the digital banking startup from zero to millions of dollars in deposits in under a year, and he managed digital marketing departments at the agencies D-Say Media and Zarmon Group. He has run multimillion-dollar campaigns, co-authored a best-selling digital marketing book and been named a top global pay-per-click influencer by PPC Hero twice. He holds an MBA degree from Ono Academic College, where he also leads the digital marketing specialization, and he mentors startups at Techstars.

"Moburst has already built something strong across its service offerings. The next level is an agency that runs on AI, in how we work and in what we deliver for clients. I'm here to help build it, so that by the start of 2027 Moburst is operating where the rest of the market won't be until 2028 or 2029," said Shpivak.

For more information about Moburst and its award-winning services, visit .

About Moburst

Moburst is a full-service mobile-first digital agency that propels companies into category leaders through AI-powered marketing. Our methodology is driven by a proprietary AI program, with dedicated experts embedded in every department to pioneer intelligent solutions that deliver unparalleled client growth.

Trusted by global leaders from startups to enterprises like Google, Uber, Samsung, and Reddit, we deliver end-to-end results across the full marketing stack. Our expertise spans data-driven strategy, full-funnel organic growth (ASO/SEO/AEO), award-winning creative, digital transformation with dev teams, and intelligent media planning and buying execution.

Our services:

STRATEGY: Mobile Strategy, Product Design, Digital & Social Strategy, Analytics & BI

ORGANIC: AEO/GEO, ASO, SEO, CRO, Localization, Public Relations, Podcasting

CREATIVE: Concept & Design Services, Video Production, Content, UI-UX

MEDIA: Social, Search, Networks & RTBs, Influencers, Email, OTT, Premium Publishers

DEVELOP: Wireframes, Websites, Apps, E-commerce, AI-Powered Tools

Every day, our team's mission is to innovate creative solutions that connect brands with highly targeted audiences that convert into loyal users. Ready to accelerate your own growth curve?

Let's build it together.

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