Axe Compute Signs Penguin Solutions As Strategic Partner To Accelerate Delivery Of Next-Generation AI Infrastructure As Demand For Axe Compute Build Surges

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Multi-year agreement expands Axe Compute's deployment capacity to meet customer demand as contracted projects exceed $3.45 billion.

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axe Compute Inc. (NASDAQ: AGPU ), the neocloud that designs, deploys, owns, and operates dedicated, bare-metal AI infrastructure for enterprises worldwide, today announced a strategic partnership with Penguin Solutions (NASDAQ: PENG ), the AI Factory Platform Company, adding Penguin's deep technical expertise, technology, and services to Axe Compute's partner network, accelerating Axe Compute Build, the company's build-to-order program for delivering enterprise-grade AI infrastructure at scale.

This multi-year strategic partnership with Penguin Solutions is intended to speed time to market as Axe Compute works to bring more than $3.45 billion in contracted customer AI infrastructure projects to production globally. Axe Compute has selected Penguin for multiple sites, with the collaboration focused on AI infrastructure deployments that are designed, owned, and operated by Axe Compute. These sites include large GPU clusters where Penguin's expert-led services will help support AI infrastructure deployment. With Penguin's team working alongside Axe Compute, the company expects to add capacity to accelerate delivery and take on more Build projects to meet demand in its pipeline.

Through Axe Compute Build, customers co-engineer large AI infrastructure deployments, giving them choice in a constrained market. From there, Axe Compute serves as their end-to-end partner and orchestrator, delivering dedicated AI infrastructure configured to their workloads, performance requirements, hardware preferences, and geographic needs. Penguin will add expert-led deployment and operational services for specified GPU cluster sites. This includes Penguin Solutions' ClusterWareAITM operating system software for managing GPU cluster operations at scale, along with 24x7 network operations center coverage from a Penguin team working alongside Axe Compute.

“Penguin Solutions is a natural fit as we scale our neocloud business. Demand for Axe Compute Build has been exceptional. Customers choose Axe Compute Build because they gain dedicated AI infrastructure tailored to their requirements without the complexity of designing, deploying, and operating it themselves,” said Christopher Miglino, Chief Executive Officer of Axe Compute.“With partners like Penguin adding delivery capacity to our program, we expect to deploy faster and take on more builds, and our customers can activate and sustain high-performance AI infrastructure within the flexible, reliable, and end-to-end operational model that defines Axe Compute.”

“Axe Compute is addressing a critical need in the market by bringing enterprise-grade AI infrastructure online quickly, reliably, and at scale, and our AI Factory Platform is helping enable that growth,” said Kash Shaikh, President and CEO of Penguin Solutions.“What sets our Platform apart is its rare combination of OEM-like differentiated products and deep systems integration expertise. That helps customers like Axe Compute accelerate project delivery and bring additional capacity online to meet growing demand and generate revenue faster while meeting service-level agreements. We look forward to bringing our expert-led services to Axe Compute as it scales AI infrastructure for customers around the world.”

About Axe Compute Inc.

Axe Compute Inc. (NASDAQ: AGPU ) is a neocloud AI infrastructure platform built on a fundamental premise: AI innovation should not be constrained by hardware choice or availability. The company provides enterprises and AI innovators with flexibility across hardware, geography, and deployment models. Axe Compute provides the design, deployment, ownership, and operation of large-scale, dedicated AI infrastructure worldwide, supported by enterprise-grade SLAs and operational expertise. For more information, visit axecompute.com.

About Penguin Solutions



Learn more at PenguinSolutions.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as“expect,”“anticipate,”“intend,”“plan,”“will,”“may,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding Axe Compute's anticipated customer deployment timelines, deployment and activation capabilities, operational support, global delivery ecosystem, customer demand, the amount of contracted customer projects and the conversion of such projects into revenue, capacity roadmap, and the anticipated benefits of the collaboration to Axe Compute and Penguin Solutions, including statements attributed to Penguin Solutions. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements, including, among others, the risk that contracted customer projects may be delayed, modified, reduced, or terminated; the performance of Axe Compute, Penguin Solutions, and other partners; and the other risks described under“Risk Factors” in Axe Compute's and Penguin Solutions' respective most recent Annual Reports on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release, and neither Axe Compute nor Penguin Solutions undertakes any obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

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