Family Medicine Forum, Canada's Largest Family Medicine Celebration, Returns To Toronto This November

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Celebrating family medicine with four days of learning, networking, and events

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, Oct. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Family Medicine Forum (FMF) is back in Toronto, November 11th to 14th, for four days of learning, networking, and celebrating family medicine.

The largest annual family medicine conference in Canada is hosted by the College of Family Physicians of Canada (CFPC). FMF 2026 is where Canada's family physicians come together to learn, share knowledge, and strengthen the future of family medicine.

“FMF is one of the highlights of my year,” said Dr. Sarah Cook, CFPC President.“The energy is incredible – from the buzz of conversation to those unforgettable moments that bring everyone in a room to their feet. FMF showcases the best of family medicine and the strength of our community. It's a chance to learn and connect and be inspired by what we can achieve together. I wouldn't miss it.”

Key FMF features:



Educational program: Start each day inspired by keynote speakers who will challenge perspectives, spark new ideas, and remind us of the profound impact family physicians have on the lives of patients and communities. Choose from more than 130 certified sessions, hands-on workshops, and scientific posters that share innovations in family medicine and provide the latest guidelines in family medicine. To view the full program, visit fmf.cfpc.ca/program.

Networking and collaboration: FMF brings the family medicine community together for an energetic lineup of events designed to connect, recognize, and celebrate. Highlights include the Welcome Reception; student, resident, and early career social events; wellness activities; Together 2026: Celebrating Learners, Teachers, and Researchers, at the iconic Carlu; the prestigious Awards Gala, at Hotel X; and Convocation. Exhibit Hall: Gain fresh insights and discover new possibilities in the Exhibit Hall, where leading organizations showcase innovations, technologies, and solutions that are helping shape the future of family medicine.

“Every year, I leave FMF with new ideas, fresh perspectives, and a renewed appreciation for our profession,” said CFPC CEO Dr. Mike Allan.“Convocation is a particular highlight, as we welcome new family doctors into the CFPC family and celebrate the future of family medicine.

The Canadian Medical Association, MD Financial Management Inc. and Scotiabank proudly support CFPC's Family Medicine Forum, one of several initiatives that comprise their $115 million commitment to supporting the medical profession and help advance health in Canada.

fmf.cfpc.ca | FMF Facebook | FMF Instagram | FMF YouTube #FMF2026

The College of Family Physicians of Canada (CFPC) is the professional home of family medicine and champion of family physician excellence in Canada. The national certifying body for family physicians, the CFPC sets the standards for training, certification, and lifelong learning that define excellence in family medicine in Canada. Through professional self-regulation, continuing professional development, and collective voice, the CFPC champions the interests of its 46,000 members, including family physicians, family medicine residents, and medical students. The CFPC works to ensure that everyone in Canada has access to the exceptional primary care that a CCFP family physician provides.

For a detailed list of the MD Group of Companies visit md.ca and visit scotiawealthmanagement.com for more information on Scotia Wealth Insurance Services Inc.

FMF Event Contact:

Jennifer Campbell

Director, Conferences and Events

College of Family Physicians of Canada

Office: 905-629-0900, ext. 399

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CFPC Media Contact:

Sofia Mavumba

Manager, Public Relations and Communications

College of Family Physicians of Canada

Office: 905-629-0900, ext. 372

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Register now to take part in this showcase of family medicine: