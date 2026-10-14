2026 Beijing Forum On Swift Response To Public Complaints Concludes

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) 2026 Beijing Forum on Swift Response to Public Complaints

BEIJING, Oct. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

The two-day 2026 Beijing Forum on Swift Response to Public Complaints concluded on October 13 at the China National Convention Center in Beijing.

The permanent theme of the forum is "People's City, Better Future," and the 2026 annual theme is "Digital Intelligence Era and People's City."

The closing ceremony of the forum drew some 600 attendees, including relevant leaders of the Beijing Municipal Government, domestic and international guests, representatives from Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan, officials of sister cities, university experts, media representatives, grassroots representatives, and representatives of enterprises and the public. Among them were more than 100 international guests, including representatives from international organizations, diplomatic envoys, sister cities, international academic journals, international business associations, foreign-funded enterprises, and international guests.

The closing ceremony featured activities such as "Story Sharing: My Story with Swift Response to Public Complaints," "Theoretical Dialogue: Swift Response to Public Complaints and Urban Governance Modernization," "Practical Dialogue: Opportunities and Challenges for City Hotlines," and "Future Dialogue: Envisioning Technology-Empowered Urban Governance," building consensus on urban governance modernization through story sharing and dialogue.

At the closing ceremony, in the "Story Sharing: My Story with Swift Response to Public Complaints" session, grassroots workers and representatives of Chinese and foreign residents told their personal experiences and true stories with emotion, sharing their thoughts and feelings from participating in, experiencing, and witnessing the Swift Response to Public Complaints (SRPC) reform practice.

During the closing ceremony, in-depth discussions on urban governance were also organized from different perspectives.

CONTACT: Contact person: Ms. Zhu, Tel: 86-10-63074558