Guterres Proposes 60 Job Cuts At UNAMA, $3.2 Million For Afghanistan Investigative Mechanism

The proposals were presented to the General Assembly's Fifth Committee, which considers administrative and budgetary matters. The proposed staffing reduction forms part of wider adjustments to the UN's special political missions, aimed at improving efficiency and aligning resources with the organization's mandates.

The additional funding would support the investigative mechanism following its initial establishment phase in 2026. The resources are intended to help expand its work, including hiring additional personnel and meeting operational requirements.

The mechanism was established to collect, consolidate, preserve and analyse evidence of international crimes and serious violations of international law committed in Afghanistan, including crimes and abuses against women and girls. It is also mandated to prepare case files to support fair and independent criminal proceedings in courts with jurisdiction.

UNAMA, established in 2002, is a UN special political mission tasked with supporting the people of Afghanistan. Its mandate was extended by the Security Council in June 2026 for another year, until June 17, 2027.

The proposals come as the UN pursues broader budget and organizational reforms amid financial pressures and efforts to streamline its operations. The proposed staffing cuts and additional funding for the investigative mechanism remain part of the 2027 budget process and should not be treated as final decisions.