Influential Women Acknowledges Dawn Love: Helping Professionals Pair Artificial Intelligence With Sound Human Judgment

ELLENWOOD, GA, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Founder and CEO of Dawn Love AI Draws on More Than 31 Years of Corporate Experience to Train Professionals, Leaders, and Teams in Responsible, Confident AI UseEllenwood, Georgia – Dawn Love is an AI speaker, literacy trainer, life coach, author, and the Founder and CEO of Dawn Love AI, a company dedicated to helping professionals and organizations bridge the gap between having access to artificial intelligence and having the judgment to use it effectively. Drawing on more than 31 years of corporate experience in finance, operations, and management, she trains nontechnical professionals, leaders, and teams to use AI responsibly, confidently, and strategically.While Dawn's professional accomplishments span corporate leadership, AI education, coaching, and entrepreneurship, she considers raising her three sons as a single mother to be her greatest highlight and joy. Her experience navigating motherhood, career responsibilities, and personal growth has deeply shaped her perspective on resilience, adaptability, and purpose. It has also fueled her passion for helping other single mothers, professionals, and small business owners recognize their strengths and build lives and businesses that align with their values.Dawn has developed three proprietary frameworks, HEARTTM, BEATTM, and PULSETM, which help organizations move from AI awareness to practical, human-centered capability. Her training covers critical thinking, responsible prompting, decision-making, ethical use, and the judgment needed to apply AI in real workplace situations. She holds a bachelor's degree in Psychology and a master's degree in Human Services Counseling with a specialization in Life Coaching, with studies at Ashford University and Liberty University. She is a Certified AI Consultant, a Certified AI Authority Leader, a certified life coach, and an author. She received the 2024 Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award.As an author, Dawn also shares her insights on navigating life's transitions through her book, Embracing Change. The book reflects her belief that change, while sometimes uncomfortable, can become an opportunity for growth, reinvention, and a more purposeful life. Through her writing and coaching, she encourages readers to embrace new seasons with courage, faith, and an openness to becoming who they are meant to be.Dawn's entrepreneurial work extends beyond Dawn Love AI. Through Living Uncompromised, she provides coaching-oriented support designed to help individuals move forward with greater clarity, confidence, and purpose. Her passion for empowering others is also reflected in her involvement with The Unaccompanied Mom, a nonprofit focused on supporting single mothers through life coaching skills and resources. Her personal experience as a single mother raising three sons gives this work particular meaning, allowing her to connect with women who are navigating the challenges of motherhood, personal development, and building a better future for their families.Her commitment to helping small businesses grow is also at the heart of her AI education work. Dawn is launching“In the Lab with Dawn Love AI,” a six-week virtual business class beginning November 4th for established small businesses ready to strengthen their digital presence and learn how to use AI more effectively. Participants will meet once a week and work step-by-step toward building six valuable business assets, including a website, content, pitch materials, video presence, brand consistency, and an AI business assistant. The program is designed to help business owners not only understand AI but also use it to streamline processes, strengthen their brand, and build a more effective digital presence.The program reflects Dawn's broader philosophy that AI should be practical and accessible, particularly for professionals and business owners who may not consider themselves technical. Rather than simply introducing participants to new tools, she focuses on helping them understand how AI can support their goals while keeping human judgment, authenticity, and strategic thinking at the center.Dawn attributes her success to faith, resilience, lifelong learning, and a commitment to serving people well. She believes success depends less on what a person knows and more on how they use that knowledge to help others grow. Her decades in corporate life taught her discipline, adaptability, critical thinking, and sound judgment, all of which now shape her AI literacy work. Her journey as a single mother has added another dimension to those lessons, teaching her the importance of perseverance, flexibility, and leading with purpose.For young women entering the AI field, Dawn encourages curiosity and openness. She urges them to stay teachable and not let technology intimidate them. She advises them to learn the tools while also building judgment, communication, ethics, and critical thinking. Her message is to start where they are, keep learning, and trust that their voices belong in the room. She believes the field needs more women who combine technical understanding with empathy, confidence, and sound judgment.Dawn sees a trust gap as one of the main challenges in her field today. With so many providers offering AI services, training, and tools, organizations often do not know whom to trust or where to begin. She views this as an opportunity for responsible AI literacy because organizations need practical guidance, critical thinking, and human-centered judgment-not simply access to new technology. Her frameworks and training are designed to meet that need.Rather than focusing only on which tools to use, Dawn helps people think through when to use them, how to evaluate their results, and how to apply them responsibly. Her background in psychology and counseling informs that approach, giving her insight into how people learn, how they respond to change, and how confidence grows when new skills are taught with patience and care.Her values are faith, integrity, authenticity, service, and lifelong learning. These principles guide her work with professionals, entrepreneurs, and organizations, as well as her commitment to supporting single mothers. Above all, Dawn's personal journey reminds her that success is not simply measured by professional accomplishments. For her, one of life's greatest achievements is raising her three sons and showing them the importance of faith, perseverance, character, and pursuing one's purpose.As organizations and small businesses continue to adopt AI at a rapid pace, Dawn's work offers a steady reminder that technology is most valuable when it is guided by people who think clearly and act with integrity. Through Dawn Love AI, Living Uncompromised, her writing, coaching, speaking, and community initiatives, Dawn Love is helping people navigate change, embrace new possibilities, and approach AI with confidence while keeping human judgment at the center.Learn More About Dawn Love:Visit Dawn Love AI at .Learn more about“In the Lab with Dawn Love AI,” the six-week virtual business class beginning November 4th, at dawnloveai/the-labExplore The Unaccompanied Mom at theunaccompaniedmomEmbracing Change by Dawn Love is also available on Amazon.Through her Influential Women profile:Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

Editorial Team

Influential Women

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Influential Women Acknowledges Dawn Love: Helping Professionals Pair Artificial Intelligence With Sound Human Judgment News Provided By Influential Women October 14, 2026, 12:21 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.